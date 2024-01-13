en English
Law

NJC Clarifies: No Set Date for Swearing-In of New Supreme Court Justices

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:05 pm EST
NJC Clarifies: No Set Date for Swearing-In of New Supreme Court Justices

Amidst the swirl of rumors, the National Judicial Council (NJC), led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has taken a stand to clarify that no date has been set for the swearing-in of the 11 newly appointed Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. The statement was issued in response to speculations that the inauguration was to be held on Monday, January 16, a claim that the NJC has firmly denied.

Dispelling the Misinformation

The NJC, playing a pivotal role in Nigeria’s judicial system, addressed the rumor head-on to prevent public confusion. In a bid to ensure transparency, the Council emphasized that neither the Chief Justice nor the Council itself had endorsed or authored the alleged inauguration date. The Director of Information for the NJC urged the public to disregard the trending news, affirming that the actual date for the swearing-in would be announced at an appropriate time.

An Awaited Confirmation

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, had previously requested the Senate to confirm the 11 justices for the Supreme Court bench. A request that was fulfilled on December 21, 2023, when the Senate completed the confirmation process. The swearing-in ceremony, however, has not yet taken place, leaving the Supreme Court operating with only 10 justices, well below the statutory requirement of 21 judges.

Commitment to Constitutional Adherence

Chief Justice Ariwoola has made a steadfast commitment to ensure that the court reaches its constitutional number of judges. This commitment is critical in a time when the Supreme Court is operating under its required strength. The NJC’s clarification regarding the inauguration date is an important step in safeguarding the public’s trust in the judiciary and maintaining the integrity of the judicial process.

Law Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

