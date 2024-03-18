NJC Alerts on Scam Targeting Retired Judges for Pension Fraud

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has sounded an alarm over a burgeoning scam aimed at defrauding retired judicial officers across Nigeria. In a recent statement, the Council warned of fraudsters contacting retired judges under the guise of NJC officials, soliciting payments to supposedly expedite the processing of retirement benefits.

Unveiling the Scam

According to the NJC, these impostors have been actively bombarding retired judges with phone calls, falsely claiming they could fast-track the payment of retirement benefits in exchange for money. This deceitful maneuver has prompted the NJC to clarify its stance, emphasizing that it never demands any form of payment from judicial officers for the processing of their pensions. The council's proactive disclosure aims to safeguard retired judges from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.

Advisory and Vigilance

In light of these developments, the NJC has issued a stern advisory to all retired judicial officers, urging them to exercise caution and report any suspicious calls to the Pension Department of the Council. This move is part of a broader effort to combat fraud and protect the integrity of the pension process for judicial officers. By raising public awareness and encouraging vigilance, the NJC hopes to thwart the efforts of these fraudsters and prevent further victimization among retired judges.

Implications and Outlook

This scam not only poses a direct threat to the financial security of retired judicial officers but also tarnishes the image of the judiciary and undermines public trust in the pension system. The NJC's alert serves as a critical reminder of the persistent challenges facing pension administration in Nigeria and the importance of ongoing vigilance against fraud. As the council takes steps to address this issue, the broader implications for pension security and judicial integrity remain significant areas for reflection and action.