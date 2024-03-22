NIWA and NIS Join Forces to Combat Illegal Migration Through Lagos Waterways

In a significant move to curb illegal migration and enhance security on the Lagos waterways, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) have declared a new partnership. This collaboration, announced during a meeting between NIWA's Lagos Area Manager, Sarat Braimah, and the new NIS Comptroller for Lagos Seaports and Marine Command, Joseph Dada, marks a critical step towards strengthening waterway operations and ensuring migration through legal channels.

Advertisment

Strategic Collaboration for Enhanced Security

The partnership between NIWA and NIS is poised to address the challenges faced on the waterways, including illegal migration and human trafficking. With a focus on ensuring that migration occurs through the proper channels, the collaboration aims to provide a more robust operation system on the waterways. Joseph Dada, the NIS comptroller, emphasized the importance of this partnership in achieving the NIS mandate, highlighting the necessity for individuals to migrate legally with the appropriate passports and visas.

Addressing the Challenge of Illegal Migration

Advertisment

Illegal migration has been a persistent issue, with numerous individuals, especially Nigerian ladies, falling victim to human trafficking under the guise of job offers abroad. The collaboration between NIWA and NIS seeks not only to prevent illegal migration but also to protect potential victims from exploitation. Sarat Braimah, NIWA's Lagos Area Manager, underscored the dual agencies' role in working towards the common good of Nigeria, expressing NIWA's readiness to support NIS's objectives by providing training for NIS officials, as well as boats and life jackets for migration checks on vessels.

Enhancing Waterway Operations and Migration Controls

With this partnership, both agencies aim to establish a more secure and regulated waterway system, ensuring that all passengers boarding ferries from Marina jetty to destinations like Badagry and Port Novo do so legally. This initiative not only fosters a safer environment for legal migration but also contributes to the promotion of tourism, culture, and development within the region. The collaboration between NIWA and NIS is a testament to the agencies' commitment to safeguarding Nigeria's waterways and its people.

As this partnership unfolds, the enhanced collaboration between NIWA and NIS is expected to have significant implications for waterway security, migration policies, and the overall safety of citizens and migrants alike. By addressing the challenges of illegal migration and human trafficking head-on, this joint effort is set to pave the way for a more secure and prosperous future for all involved.