Education

NITDA Launches AI Training Program, Preparing for the 4iR

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
NITDA Launches AI Training Program, Preparing for the 4iR

In a groundbreaking move, Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), via its subsidiary, the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), is introducing a unique initiative. It aims to equip aspiring developers, students, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, and tech enthusiasts with mastery in Artificial Intelligence (AI). This program is formulated to prepare participants for the trials and prospects of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4iR).

A Double-Edged Educational Approach

The program presents two distinct learning tracks, aptly tailored to cater to different skill levels. This dual approach ensures that each participant, regardless of their current proficiency, can benefit from the comprehensive training. It’s not just about learning – the initiative fosters a conducive environment for knowledge sharing and hands-on experience.

(Read Also: Triple Arrests Made in Kano Over Illegal Abortion and Imam Murder Cases)

The ‘Learn, Teach, Earn’ Model

The program operates on the innovative ‘Learn, Teach, Earn’ model, a tripartite approach that emphasizes skill acquisition, peer teaching, and practical application. This model encourages participants to learn AI, share their knowledge with others, and apply their skills in real-world scenarios, thereby earning from their expertise.

(Read Also: Ghost Workers and Medical Brain Drain: Nigeria’s Double Whammy)

Preparing for an AI-Driven Future

As we step deeper into the 4iR, AI skills are becoming increasingly crucial. Participants of this program will gain invaluable AI abilities, positioning them for successful careers in AI-driven sectors. The NITDA and NCAIR, through this initiative, are essentially preparing Nigeria’s tech enthusiasts for the digital workforce of the future. The announcement encourages all interested individuals to seize this golden opportunity and embark on their journey toward becoming proficient AI developers.

Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

