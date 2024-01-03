en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

NIPCO Launches New Auto Compressed Natural Gas Station in Abuja

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:58 am EST
NIPCO Launches New Auto Compressed Natural Gas Station in Abuja

In a significant stride towards an eco-friendly transportation future, NIPCO Gas Limited has unveiled a state-of-the-art Auto Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station in Kubwa, Abuja. The inauguration of this facility marks a pivotal moment in the company’s unwavering commitment to making auto CNG a widely accessible fuel alternative across Nigeria. The move comes as a direct response to the dual challenges of exorbitant fuel expenses and the urgent need for environmental sustainability.

Transforming Nigeria’s Energy Landscape

The new CNG station is poised to serve as a catalyst in the transformation of the country’s energy outlook, particularly in the transportation sector. Auto CNG is renowned for its economic viability and significantly lower carbon emissions compared to traditional fuels. This initiative by NIPCO is an important step towards building a greener, more sustainable Nigeria.

(Read Also: Loss of a Titan: Renowned Artist Oseloka Osadebe Passes Away)

Investing in Advanced Technologies

NIPCO’s Managing Director, Nagendra Verma, has underscored the company’s investment in cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure to promote CNG use. He emphasized that the company is sparing no effort or resource in ensuring that the numerous benefits of CNG are brought into the mainstream.

Aligning with National Initiatives

Verma further highlighted that NIPCO’s efforts are in perfect alignment with the national initiative led by President Bola Tinubu. The initiative aims to diversify Nigeria’s energy mix and reduce the country’s heavy reliance on conventional fuels. This is part of a broader strategy to mitigate environmental impact and bolster the economy through increased adoption of CNG.

(Read Also: Nigeria Grapples with Wave of Abductions: Over 96 Residents Kidnapped in 21 days)

0
Energy Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

EDF Renewables UK Gets Approval for 49.9MW Suffolk Solar Farm

By Rizwan Shah

Derby Unveils Carbon-Negative Council Homes: A Step Towards a Sustainable Future

By BNN Correspondents

Democratizing Solar Power: The Georgia BRIGHT Solar Leasing Program

By Shivani Chauhan

Ørsted Suspends Major Offshore Wind Projects in New Jersey, Casting Doubt on State's Clean Energy Future

By BNN Correspondents

Schneider Electric SRI and CEBC Unveil Climate Horizon Report: A Pathw ...
@Climate & Environment · 34 mins
Schneider Electric SRI and CEBC Unveil Climate Horizon Report: A Pathw ...
heart comment 0
Schneider Electric’s Climate Horizon: Decarbonising the Middle East by 2060

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Schneider Electric's Climate Horizon: Decarbonising the Middle East by 2060
Oklahoma Embarks on Fleet Modernization with First Ever State-Made EVs

By BNN Correspondents

Oklahoma Embarks on Fleet Modernization with First Ever State-Made EVs
Indian Discoms’ Outstanding Dues to Power Generators See Marginal Rise

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Discoms' Outstanding Dues to Power Generators See Marginal Rise
Iraq’s Oil Earnings Soar Past $8 billion in December

By BNN Correspondents

Iraq's Oil Earnings Soar Past $8 billion in December
Latest Headlines
World News
OBI Pharma Receives FDA Clearance for Novel Cancer Drug OBI-992
12 seconds
OBI Pharma Receives FDA Clearance for Novel Cancer Drug OBI-992
Charlotte Hornets Break 11-Game Losing Streak with Victory Over Kings
16 seconds
Charlotte Hornets Break 11-Game Losing Streak with Victory Over Kings
Denmark's Life Science Council Proposes Strategy for 2024-2030 Amidst EU's Pharmaceutical Legislation Reform
17 seconds
Denmark's Life Science Council Proposes Strategy for 2024-2030 Amidst EU's Pharmaceutical Legislation Reform
Celebrities Embrace Ice Baths: A Freezing Trend in Hollywood
29 seconds
Celebrities Embrace Ice Baths: A Freezing Trend in Hollywood
Haverhill Inaugurates First Female Mayor, Ushers in Diversity
35 seconds
Haverhill Inaugurates First Female Mayor, Ushers in Diversity
Belgium NGOs under Investigation for Alleged Links to Hamas and Other Radical Movements
42 seconds
Belgium NGOs under Investigation for Alleged Links to Hamas and Other Radical Movements
Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods Team Up for Groundbreaking TV Venture: Tomorrow's Golf League
1 min
Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods Team Up for Groundbreaking TV Venture: Tomorrow's Golf League
FDA Approves IND Application for OBI Pharma's Novel ADC Cancer Therapy
1 min
FDA Approves IND Application for OBI Pharma's Novel ADC Cancer Therapy
Kaua'i Ushers in New Year with Celebrations and Milestones
2 mins
Kaua'i Ushers in New Year with Celebrations and Milestones
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app