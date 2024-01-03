NIPCO Launches New Auto Compressed Natural Gas Station in Abuja

In a significant stride towards an eco-friendly transportation future, NIPCO Gas Limited has unveiled a state-of-the-art Auto Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station in Kubwa, Abuja. The inauguration of this facility marks a pivotal moment in the company’s unwavering commitment to making auto CNG a widely accessible fuel alternative across Nigeria. The move comes as a direct response to the dual challenges of exorbitant fuel expenses and the urgent need for environmental sustainability.

Transforming Nigeria’s Energy Landscape

The new CNG station is poised to serve as a catalyst in the transformation of the country’s energy outlook, particularly in the transportation sector. Auto CNG is renowned for its economic viability and significantly lower carbon emissions compared to traditional fuels. This initiative by NIPCO is an important step towards building a greener, more sustainable Nigeria.

(Read Also: Loss of a Titan: Renowned Artist Oseloka Osadebe Passes Away)

Investing in Advanced Technologies

NIPCO’s Managing Director, Nagendra Verma, has underscored the company’s investment in cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure to promote CNG use. He emphasized that the company is sparing no effort or resource in ensuring that the numerous benefits of CNG are brought into the mainstream.

Aligning with National Initiatives

Verma further highlighted that NIPCO’s efforts are in perfect alignment with the national initiative led by President Bola Tinubu. The initiative aims to diversify Nigeria’s energy mix and reduce the country’s heavy reliance on conventional fuels. This is part of a broader strategy to mitigate environmental impact and bolster the economy through increased adoption of CNG.

(Read Also: Nigeria Grapples with Wave of Abductions: Over 96 Residents Kidnapped in 21 days)