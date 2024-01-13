NiMet and UNIZIK Collaborate to Construct Weather Station for Agricultural Support

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a weather station within the university’s precincts. The MoU signing transpired on Friday, with the Vice-Chancellor of UNIZIK, Charles Esimone, and the Director-General of NiMet, Charles Anosike, leading the proceedings.

A Shared Vision for Climate Information

The envisioned weather station will serve a vital role in distributing timely weather and climate information to the university community, local agriculturists, and other stakeholders within Anambra State and its outskirts. Beyond refining weather forecasts, the collaborative effort is heralded as a significant stride towards underpinning agricultural activities and economic progression.

Funding and Capacity Building

The university manifested its commitment to this project by pledging to match NiMet’s financial contributions twofold, thus, accentuating the importance of climate information. In an effort to boost farmer education, the project will incorporate UNIZIK’s Centre for Community Development (CCD).

Sustaining the MoU’s Objectives

Furthermore, as part of the MoU’s long-term objectives, there is an anticipation for relevant university staff to acquire training from NiMet. This step is instrumental in ensuring the sustainability of the project and the continued dissemination of crucial climate information.