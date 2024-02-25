Nighttime Thieves Nabbed: Ogun State's Vigilant Response to Community Alert

In the quiet hours of the early morning, when most of the Agoro community lay in deep slumber, a duo of audacious thieves, Toyeeb Yekini and Ajie Victor, embarked on a nefarious mission. Their target: a 7.5kva alternator diesel generator that powered the needs and hopes of a local community in Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State. Little did they know, their actions would swiftly be countered by the vigilant Community Social Orientation and Safety Corps, known as So Safe Corps, marking a significant moment of justice and community resilience.

The drama unfolded in the dead of night, around 1:26 am on February 22, 2024, when an emergency call pierced the silence, alerting the So Safe Corps to a burglary in progress. Without hesitation, the corps officers were deployed, a testament to their commitment to safeguarding the community. The suspects, caught red-handed on a motorbike shortly after the theft, found their plans thwarted by the quick response of the corps. In their possession, the stolen generator - a vital community asset, now recovered.

Confessions and Consequences

Under the scrutiny of justice, Yekini and Victor confessed not only to the theft of the generator but also to a previous crime and plans for future thefts. Their revelations painted a broader picture of criminal activities, including the identification of a buyer, known as Ndomie at Ijako, and other accomplices. This confession could be the key to dismantling a network of thieves preying on the Ogun State community.

The arrest of Yekini and Victor is a stark reminder of the challenges communities face in protecting their assets and the critical role of local security forces like the So Safe Corps. Transferred to the Nigeria Police Force, Sango Divisional Police Headquarters for further investigation and potential prosecution, the suspects now face the consequences of their actions.