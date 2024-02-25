Bandit Attack Ravage Kaduna Village, Leaving Two Dead and Many Abducted

In the quiet hours when most were lost in the embrace of sleep, the community of Gidan Busa in Kaduna State, Nigeria, was violently thrust into a nightmare. Late Friday night, around 11:30 PM, bandits descended upon the unsuspecting villagers, leaving a trail of chaos, sorrow, and unanswered questions in their wake. This tragic event resulted in the death of two individuals and the abduction of 16 others, casting a long shadow over the region and its fight against banditry.

The assailants, armed and ruthless, made their intentions clear from the onset, opening fire indiscriminately as they entered the village. Among the households targeted was that of Alhaji Hassan, a figure well-known in the community, from which eight persons, including his wife and children, were forcibly taken.

The attack not only shattered the tranquility of Gidan Busa but also left five people with gunshot wounds, necessitating urgent medical care. The randomness and brutality of the attack have left many grappling with fear and uncertainty, questioning the safety of their homes and the effectiveness of security measures.

The Response and the Silence

In the aftermath, the Kaduna State Police Command, through its spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, acknowledged the gravity of the situation, although details remained scarce due to his transit status at the time.

Promises of further information have been made, but as the community mourns and waits, the silence is palpable. This attack, significant in its ferocity and impact, has not yet seen a corresponding level of transparency and action from authorities, leaving many to wonder about the steps being taken to prevent future tragedies.