Night of Terror: Bandit Attack Leaves Eight Dead in Nigerian Community

In a chilling episode in Nigeria, a community in Agatu local government area of Benue state, Ogwumogbo, fell prey to a ruthless onslaught by bandits believed to be herders, leaving at least eight people dead. The attack unfolded on Saturday night as the assailants, armed with sophisticated weaponry, unleashed a barrage of bullets, inducing widespread terror among the residents.

Uncovering the Aftermath of the Attack

According to local resident Oche Hyacinth, eight bodies were recovered on Sunday with fears of the death toll rising as several community members are still unaccounted for. The severity of the attack prompted a mass exodus, particularly among women and children, who sought refuge in the surrounding bush to escape the violence. As a result, communities such as Ogwumogbo, Ikpele, Ejima, and Okpokpolo have been deserted by residents in their quest for safety.

Official Confirmation and Past Violence

The Caretaker Chairman of the Agatu local government, Hon Yakubu Ochepo confirmed the attack. He was in transit to Makurdi to notify the Governor and had plans to provide the media with further details post his meeting. Agatu, a region once thriving with life and activity, has been marred by a series of violent attacks in its past. These attacks have claimed the lives of over 40 people, including both soldiers and civilians, leaving an indelible scar on the region.

Call for Humanitarian Intervention

With villages sacked and occupied, and residents displaced, there's an urgent need for humanitarian intervention to support the victims of these attacks. The plight of the Agatu community serves as a stark reminder of the violence perpetrated by armed Fulani herdsmen, and a call for action to quell this reign of terror.