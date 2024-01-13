Nigeria’s Vice President Shettima Commitment to Upholding Rights and Fostering Peace

In a defining moment for Nigeria’s unity and inclusivity, Vice President Kashim Shettima has made a robust pledge to uphold the rights and freedoms of all citizens, irrespective of their religious and ethnic backgrounds. This commitment comes during the administration of President Bola Tinubu, who has been entrusted by Nigerians to lead the nation towards a future of peace and prosperity.

Embracing the Teachings of Prophet Muhammad

Addressing attendees at the 6th Nigeria World Maulid Anniversary National Conference and special prayer in Lagos, organized by Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya, Shettima intensified the spotlight on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He pressed on their relevance as a guiding principle for navigating the complexities of a multicultural society, fostering peace and conflict resolution through dialogue, kindness, and tolerance.

Accountability and the Pursuit of Fairness

Shettima’s discourse was not limited to the virtues of religious teachings. He also stressed the need for accountability in actions, urging individuals to embody the Prophet’s messages of fairness and inclusivity. In a society where actions often reverberate louder than words, the Vice President’s call for accountability and fairness could be a turning point in Nigeria’s journey towards a more just and inclusive society.

Internal Transformation for Societal Change

Recognizing the trust placed in President Tinubu and his administration by the citizens, Shettima called for reflection, prayer, and commitment to internal transformation as a means to societal change. Quoting the Qur’an on the necessity of personal change for broader societal improvement, the Vice President emphasized the importance of individual awareness and action in driving national progress.

Expressing gratitude for the special prayers offered for Nigeria and its leadership, where the Quran was recited 4,444 times, Shettima extended a message of friendship to religious communities promoting peaceful coexistence. His speech underscored the importance of unity, compassion, justice, and fairness in building a nation aligned with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad. He urged Nigerians to join in brotherhood and sisterhood in meeting the nation’s obligations to its people.