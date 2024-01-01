Nigeria’s Tinubu Prioritizes Tax and Electricity Reforms in 2024 Economic Strategy

In his New Year’s address, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has unveiled his economic strategy for 2024, focusing particularly on the revision of the country’s tax laws and enhancement of its electricity supply. This move is aimed at boosting business competitiveness and contributing to the overall economic stability of Nigeria, a nation currently grappling with a devaluing currency and the aftermath of violent attacks in its northern region.

The proposed reforms seek to codify and simplify the country’s fiscal and tax policies. Tinubu stressed the necessity of creating a business environment that encourages growth and does not erode value. This initiative, he believes, is essential to remove every barrier that hampers business competitiveness in Nigeria.

Addressing the Electricity Issue

Alongside the fiscal reforms, the Nigerian government is also setting its sights on enhancing the country’s electricity supply. Reliable power supply is a critical factor for businesses, and improving this aspect is expected to further stimulate the competitiveness of Nigerian enterprises.

The initiatives come at a time when Nigeria is facing economic challenges, including a devaluing currency, with the Naira experiencing its worst year since 1999. The country is also recovering from violent clashes in Northern Nigeria that resulted in over 100 deaths. In response, the President has ordered arrests to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Broader Economic Strategy for 2024

The changes in tax and electricity policies form part of Tinubu’s broader economic strategy for the year 2024. The Nigerian government plans to finance the deficit in the 2024 budget through new borrowings, privatisation proceeds, and loans. The Central Bank of Nigeria is expected to maintain a tight monetary policy stance to tame inflationary pressures. Bank accounts without the Bank Verification Number (BVN) or National Identification Number (NIN) will be restricted from March 1, 2024.