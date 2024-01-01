en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Nigeria’s Tinubu Prioritizes Tax and Electricity Reforms in 2024 Economic Strategy

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:26 am EST
Nigeria’s Tinubu Prioritizes Tax and Electricity Reforms in 2024 Economic Strategy

In his New Year’s address, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has unveiled his economic strategy for 2024, focusing particularly on the revision of the country’s tax laws and enhancement of its electricity supply. This move is aimed at boosting business competitiveness and contributing to the overall economic stability of Nigeria, a nation currently grappling with a devaluing currency and the aftermath of violent attacks in its northern region.

The proposed reforms seek to codify and simplify the country’s fiscal and tax policies. Tinubu stressed the necessity of creating a business environment that encourages growth and does not erode value. This initiative, he believes, is essential to remove every barrier that hampers business competitiveness in Nigeria.

Addressing the Electricity Issue

Alongside the fiscal reforms, the Nigerian government is also setting its sights on enhancing the country’s electricity supply. Reliable power supply is a critical factor for businesses, and improving this aspect is expected to further stimulate the competitiveness of Nigerian enterprises.

The initiatives come at a time when Nigeria is facing economic challenges, including a devaluing currency, with the Naira experiencing its worst year since 1999. The country is also recovering from violent clashes in Northern Nigeria that resulted in over 100 deaths. In response, the President has ordered arrests to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Broader Economic Strategy for 2024

The changes in tax and electricity policies form part of Tinubu’s broader economic strategy for the year 2024. The Nigerian government plans to finance the deficit in the 2024 budget through new borrowings, privatisation proceeds, and loans. The Central Bank of Nigeria is expected to maintain a tight monetary policy stance to tame inflationary pressures. Bank accounts without the Bank Verification Number (BVN) or National Identification Number (NIN) will be restricted from March 1, 2024.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Lagos Real Estate Market to Remain Resilient Despite Economic Challenges

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

President Bola Tinubu's New Year's Address: A Look Back and a Vision for Nigeria's Future

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

African Footballer of the Year Osimhen Marks New Year at Lagos Church

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

North Central Governors Pledge Intervention in Plateau State Crisis ...
@Nigeria · 33 mins
North Central Governors Pledge Intervention in Plateau State Crisis ...
heart comment 0
Rema and Justine Skye Spark Relationship Rumors with New Year’s Eve Church Attendance

By BNN Correspondents

Rema and Justine Skye Spark Relationship Rumors with New Year’s Eve Church Attendance
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
Youth Ambassador Urges Ondo State Governor to Increase Youth Participation

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Youth Ambassador Urges Ondo State Governor to Increase Youth Participation
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham’s Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh’s Praise

By Salman Khan

Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
Latest Headlines
World News
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
7 mins
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
9 mins
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
11 mins
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
12 mins
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
12 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
18 mins
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
19 mins
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
19 mins
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
20 mins
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
1 hour
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
1 hour
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
2 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
2 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app