Nigeria’s Telecoms Sector Witnesses Noteworthy Growth in Q3 2023

The third quarter of 2023 witnessed a significant growth in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The period saw a notable increase in both active voice and internet subscribers across the country, reinforcing the steady expansion of the sector.

Surge in Active Voice Subscribers

The NBS report reveals that active voice subscribers reached a total of 221,769,883 in Q3 of 2023. This marked a 4.51% increase from the same quarter of the previous year, which recorded 212,201,578 subscribers. This growth, though noteworthy, was more modest compared to the second quarter of 2023, which saw a 0.76% rise from 220,086,951 active voice subscribers.

Boost in Active Internet Users

The third quarter of 2023 also saw a surge in active internet subscribers in Nigeria. The report indicated a 4.83% year-on-year increase from 152,784,980 in Q3 of 2022, reaching a total of 160,171,125 in Q3 of 2023. This depicts a 0.42% increase from the 159,498,826 active internet subscribers recorded in the second quarter of 2023.

Geographic and Operator Distribution

From a geographical standpoint, Lagos State led the pack with the highest numbers in both active voice and internet subscriptions, boasting 27,043,333 and 19,188,745 respectively. On the other end of the spectrum, Bayelsa recorded the lowest numbers in both categories. As for the operators, MTN maintained the dominant position with the highest share of subscriptions during this period.

In sum, the NBS data provides valuable insights into the growth and distribution of telecommunications services across Nigeria, shedding light on the sector’s steady expansion and its pivotal role in the nation’s digital transformation journey.