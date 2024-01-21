Nigeria's Tax Reform: Aiming to Reduce Multiple Taxes and Engage Informal Workers

In a recent interview with Channels TV, Taiwo Oyedele, the Chairman of Presidential Tax and Fiscal Policy Reform, shed light on the initiatives to mitigate multiple taxes at the state and local government levels in Nigeria. Oyedele emphasized the need for the involvement of all stakeholders, including 'Area Boys'—local informal workers—to avert potential crises that could arise from the suspension of these taxes.

Engaging Area Boys in Tax Collection

The chairman proposed a novel idea: training and employing Area Boys as tax collectors. This would not only offer them a decent salary and uniform but also impart skills that could be utilized in other jobs, thereby fostering their personal development.

Tax Reform Recommendations

The committee, under Oyedele's leadership, has made over 20 recommendations for tax reform, of which only three have been fully implemented. The primary instrument for executing these reforms is the Emergency Economic Intervention Bill. This bill seeks to amend 15 laws and introduce changes aimed at supporting price stability, reducing costs, providing relief to those most affected, easing the burden on small businesses, and enhancing foreign exchange management.

Delay in Bill Submission

The bill's submission to lawmakers was postponed due to their preoccupation with the 2024 budget. Now that the budget has been finalized, Oyedele expressed an eagerness to prioritize the bill's passage. This measure will enable the Nigerian people to promptly experience the benefits of the proposed reforms. The chairman was keen to underline that motorists, under the current system, pay about 10% of their income in various taxes, underscoring the urgent need for reform.