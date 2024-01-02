en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Nigeria’s Tari Ibruku Innovates with ‘Let’s Go’ Water Bicycle

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
Nigeria’s Tari Ibruku Innovates with ‘Let’s Go’ Water Bicycle

Breaking through the familiar humdrum of life, a local artisan from Twon-Brass, Southern Bayelsa, Nigeria, has crafted an innovative solution for traversing waterways. Tari Ibruku, an unsung hero from the heartlands, has designed and constructed a water bicycle, a contraption of creativity and innovation that has become a beacon of hope and ingenuity to his community and beyond.

Let’s Go: A Waterway Wonder

The water bicycle, affectionately named ‘Let’s Go,’ has not just made waves in the local community but has also garnered significant online acclaim. Its utility was recently demonstrated on a river run, successfully showcasing its operational prowess and effectiveness. The creation of ‘Let’s Go’ was no overnight affair—it took Tari a grueling four months to bring his vision to life, a testament to his perseverance and skill.

A New Dawn for Transportation in the Niger Delta

‘Let’s Go’ is now viewed as a viable alternative for traversing the waterways of the region. Images shared by local media outlet NigerDelta Insider depict Tari skillfully maneuvering the waterways on his innovative bicycle, a sight that is both inspiring and a testament to the craftsman’s dedication and effort. The images highlight the aesthetics and functionality of the water bicycle, underscoring the potential for such innovative solutions in enhancing local transportation.

Online Acclaim and Encouragement

The story of Tari’s accomplishment has resonated with the online community, with many applauding his ingenuity and creativity. Netizens, including Min Frank Amaechi and Ibomanatein Aduema, have showered Tari with blessings and encouragement, recognizing his raw talent and creativity. The positive response reflects the universal admiration for innovation and the human spirit’s resilience, as embodied by Tari in his remarkable achievement.

0
Nigeria Transportation
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

NASIEC Chairman Calls for Candidate Submissions Ahead of Local Government Elections

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Yul Edochie Accuses Estranged Wife of Image Sabotage Amid Personal Turmoil

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Igoche Mark Calls for Unity and Optimism in Nigeria's Basketball Community

By Salman Khan

MC Oluomo Resigns as NURTW Lagos Chairman, Sets Sights on National Pre ...
@Nigeria · 18 mins
MC Oluomo Resigns as NURTW Lagos Chairman, Sets Sights on National Pre ...
heart comment 0
NYSC Director-General Issues New Year Message to Corps Members

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

NYSC Director-General Issues New Year Message to Corps Members
NAHCON Extends 2024 Hajj Payment Deadline to Facilitate Greater Participation

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

NAHCON Extends 2024 Hajj Payment Deadline to Facilitate Greater Participation
African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

By Salman Khan

African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Edo State’s New Police Commissioner Takes Firm Stand Against Cultism

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Edo State's New Police Commissioner Takes Firm Stand Against Cultism
Latest Headlines
World News
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
20 seconds
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
34 seconds
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
34 seconds
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
1 min
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
2 mins
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
2 mins
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
2 mins
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
Call to Strip Sir Tony Blair of Knighthood Over Controversial Partnerships
2 mins
Call to Strip Sir Tony Blair of Knighthood Over Controversial Partnerships
CEVR's Innovative Vision Technologies Win Gold at Asia Exhibition
2 mins
CEVR's Innovative Vision Technologies Win Gold at Asia Exhibition
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
8 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
17 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app