Nigeria's States and FCT Accumulate N1.72tn Debt to Federal Government

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation disclosed alarming figures at the 140th meeting of the National Economic Council, indicating that Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory collectively owe the federal government a staggering N1.72 trillion in outstanding liabilities from budget support facilities.

Financial Strain Unveiled: States' Debt Mounts Despite Previous Interventions

Despite previous interventions aimed at alleviating financial strain, including a N656 billion Bridge Financing Facility approved by the Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2021, state governments continue to grapple with mounting debt burdens. The revelation underscores the significant fiscal challenges facing state administrations across Nigeria.

Urgent Action Required: NEC Endorses i-DICE Programme Amidst Debt Crisis

Against the backdrop of escalating debt liabilities, the National Economic Council endorsed the take-off of the $617 million i-DICE programme, aimed at fostering economic development and sustainability across states. The initiative seeks to address pressing socio-economic challenges and promote financial resilience amidst the prevailing debt crisis.

Fiscal Responsibility Imperative: Call for Enhanced Revenue Generation and Accountability

As the federal government ceases providing budget support loans, there is a pressing need for state governments to prioritize revenue generation and fiscal accountability. The escalating debt burden underscores the imperative of adopting prudent financial management practices and exploring innovative strategies to enhance economic viability and sustainability at the state level.