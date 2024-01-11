Nigeria's Road Construction Plans Outlined by Minister of Works

At a meeting in Abuja, Senator David Umahi, the Minister of Works, announced that the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has approved 80% of palliative allocations for road projects. The minister has encouraged contractors to be diligent in their project execution and has informed them of a verification committee that will examine contractors' certificates and recommend payments.

Automated Payment of Verified Debts

Umahi assured that verified debts would be paid through an automated payment system and has requested contractors to provide proof of their generated debts. He criticized contractors who closed sites during the festive season, indicating the loss of a valuable month of work and warned that such practices would no longer be tolerated. The minister emphasized that only registered COREN members should be present on sites.

Government's Plan for Road Development

Umahi outlined the government's ambitious plan to complete 150 kilometers of roads in each of the 36 states and the FCT, excluding special projects funded by other means. The government aims to enhance efficiency by dividing projects into 12 zones and reviewing the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Measures for Safe Night Travels

The minister announced measures such as introducing solar lights and hiring retired security personnel to secure highways in a bid to enable safe night travels. Umahi also mentioned that the government is adjusting its road construction materials, moderating the use of asphalt to control costs, with some roads being constructed with concrete shoulders or entirely in concrete.

The minister warned against the unauthorized acquisition of documents by contractors through ministry staff, which could result in staff dismissal. The minister's announcement signifies the government's commitment to improving the efficiency and safety of road construction and maintenance in Nigeria.