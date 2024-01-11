en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nigeria’s Road Construction Plans Outlined by Minister of Works

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:53 pm EST
Nigeria’s Road Construction Plans Outlined by Minister of Works

At a meeting in Abuja, Senator David Umahi, the Minister of Works, announced that the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has approved 80% of palliative allocations for road projects. The minister has encouraged contractors to be diligent in their project execution and has informed them of a verification committee that will examine contractors’ certificates and recommend payments.

Automated Payment of Verified Debts

Umahi assured that verified debts would be paid through an automated payment system and has requested contractors to provide proof of their generated debts. He criticized contractors who closed sites during the festive season, indicating the loss of a valuable month of work and warned that such practices would no longer be tolerated. The minister emphasized that only registered COREN members should be present on sites.

Government’s Plan for Road Development

Umahi outlined the government’s ambitious plan to complete 150 kilometers of roads in each of the 36 states and the FCT, excluding special projects funded by other means. The government aims to enhance efficiency by dividing projects into 12 zones and reviewing the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Measures for Safe Night Travels

The minister announced measures such as introducing solar lights and hiring retired security personnel to secure highways in a bid to enable safe night travels. Umahi also mentioned that the government is adjusting its road construction materials, moderating the use of asphalt to control costs, with some roads being constructed with concrete shoulders or entirely in concrete.

The minister warned against the unauthorized acquisition of documents by contractors through ministry staff, which could result in staff dismissal. The minister’s announcement signifies the government’s commitment to improving the efficiency and safety of road construction and maintenance in Nigeria.

0
Business Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Indian Rupee Holds Steady as Markets Eye US Inflation Data
The Indian rupee is holding its ground near the 83 per dollar mark, as the world of finance keenly anticipates crucial US inflation data that could potentially sway global currency dynamics. This comes at a time when the rupee has achieved a near one-month high of 82.97, with the possibility of further strengthening based on
Indian Rupee Holds Steady as Markets Eye US Inflation Data
Business and Policy Impact of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Comprehensive Analysis
6 mins ago
Business and Policy Impact of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Comprehensive Analysis
Doug Jones Appointed as Managing Partner at Stream Realty
8 mins ago
Doug Jones Appointed as Managing Partner at Stream Realty
Mobileye to Unveil Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled
2 mins ago
Mobileye to Unveil Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
6 mins ago
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
AP and AR Automation: The Path to Vendor Satisfaction and Business Success
6 mins ago
AP and AR Automation: The Path to Vendor Satisfaction and Business Success
Latest Headlines
World News
Ashwagandha Extract Shows Promise in ALS Treatment: A Breakthrough at Université Laval
3 mins
Ashwagandha Extract Shows Promise in ALS Treatment: A Breakthrough at Université Laval
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Labour Party to Initiate Formal Access Talks: A Signal of a Looming Election?
4 mins
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Labour Party to Initiate Formal Access Talks: A Signal of a Looming Election?
Persistent Bacteria on Hospital Surfaces Despite Disinfection, Texas Study Reveals
4 mins
Persistent Bacteria on Hospital Surfaces Despite Disinfection, Texas Study Reveals
Injury and Illness Sideline Key Buffalo Bills Players Ahead of AFC Wild-card Game
6 mins
Injury and Illness Sideline Key Buffalo Bills Players Ahead of AFC Wild-card Game
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
6 mins
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
Business and Policy Impact of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Comprehensive Analysis
6 mins
Business and Policy Impact of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Comprehensive Analysis
EPA Underreported Billions in Contractor Spending, Reveals Inspector-General Audit
7 mins
EPA Underreported Billions in Contractor Spending, Reveals Inspector-General Audit
J&K Sharnarthi Action Committee Seeks Redress for Displaced Persons: A Struggle of Seven Decades
8 mins
J&K Sharnarthi Action Committee Seeks Redress for Displaced Persons: A Struggle of Seven Decades
Ronnie Fouch's Tenacious Journey Lands Him a Spot in Arkansas Razorbacks' Coaching Staff
8 mins
Ronnie Fouch's Tenacious Journey Lands Him a Spot in Arkansas Razorbacks' Coaching Staff
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app