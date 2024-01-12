en English
Agriculture

Nigeria’s Red Gold Project: The Human Cost of Agricultural Development

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:25 am EST
Nigeria’s Red Gold Project: The Human Cost of Agricultural Development

Deep in the heart of Ondo State, Nigeria, a crisis unfolds that underscores the profound tensions between agricultural development initiatives and the rights and livelihoods of local farming communities. The epicentre of the conflict is the Oluwa Forest Reserve, where the government’s Red Gold Project has displaced smallholder farmers, who have been cultivating cocoa on the land for decades, in favour of a private investor for palm oil cultivation.

From Peaceful Farmlands to Battlegrounds

The Red Gold Project, an oil palm development initiative launched by then-Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on June 10, 2021, heralded an era of upheaval for the cocoa farmers of OA3A in Odigbo Local Government Area. The project aimed to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on crude oil and boost agricultural exports by allocating thousands of hectares of land within the Oluwa Forest Reserve to a private investor, SAO Agro Allied Services Limited. The company, backed by armed soldiers and other security operatives, descended on the peaceful forest, waving papers that claimed ownership of the land.

The Displacement and its Aftermath

Despite an initial court injunction halting the destruction of cocoa plantations, the company proceeded to uproot the crops and plant palm trees instead. This action led to the displacement of the smallholder farmers, turning their lives upside down. With their livelihoods destroyed, many of these farmers now face tragedy and hardship, forced to seek menial jobs or leave the area altogether. The once flourishing cocoa fields are now graveyards of lost livelihoods, replaced by the fronds of palm trees.

The Human Cost of Development

The situation in Ondo State is a stark reminder of the human cost associated with agricultural development initiatives that prioritize business interests over the rights and livelihoods of local farming communities. As the palm trees grow in the Oluwa Forest Reserve, the struggle of the displaced cocoa farmers continues, highlighting the need for a more balanced and equitable approach to agricultural development.

Agriculture Human Rights Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

