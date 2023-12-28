en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nigeria’s Q3’23 ToT Decline Offset by Tech-Driven Economic Growth

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:14 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 4:28 am EST
Nigeria’s Q3’23 ToT Decline Offset by Tech-Driven Economic Growth

Nigeria’s Terms of Trade (ToT) experienced a minor dip of 0.03 percentage points in Q3’23, continuing a trend of quarterly decreases that have been ongoing since the third quarter of the previous year. The ToT is an economic measure that compares the value of a country’s exports to its imports, with a decrease suggesting that imports are becoming more valuable compared to exports. Despite this, the rate of decrease has decelerated, raising the possibility that Q4’23 could witness an improvement in the ToT.

Factors Behind the Dip

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the drop in ToT in Q3’23 was mainly due to a 0.04 percentage point drop in September. The All Commodity Group Import Index increased by 0.21% and the Export Index saw a 0.18% rise for the same quarter. The increase in the Import Index was attributed to higher prices for textiles, mineral products, and wood products, while the price changes in machinery, vehicles, mineral products, and plastics contributed to the rise of the Export Index.

(Read Also: ALX Nigeria Graduates 1,000 Tech Innovators, Fuelling National Development)

Emerging Technologies and Nigeria’s Economy

Emerging technologies like 5G, Blockchain, AI, IoT, and Big Data have been adopted in various sectors of the Nigerian economy, leading to economic growth and a 2.54% GDP increase in Q3 2023. These technologies have been used in the banking and finance sectors to develop payment solutions, and have also benefited the e-commerce sector, enabling online sales and job creation.

(Read Also: Minister Commits to Infrastructure Development at Edo Cultural Carnival)

Companies’ Cash Reserves and Debts

Nigerian companies entered the final quarter of 2023 with a cash reserve of N2.3 trillion, representing a 27% increase from the previous year. This is the largest cash balance in recent history. The total revenues of the companies in the period under review were N8.05 trillion. However, these companies appear to have incurred more debt to support their operational and investment activities, with MTN, Dangote Cement, Seplat, and BUA Cement topping the chart with the largest debts. The significant cash reserves can provide a dual advantage: a shield against short-term macroeconomic turbulence and a springboard for long-term strategic investments.

Read More

0
logo

Join the revolution today with our BNN App.

appstore googleplay
Learn more arrow
Business Economy Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fuel Price Reduction in 2024: A Possibility Amid Crude Oil Volatility and Red Sea Crisis

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Stock Market Hits Record High as Nifty Index Reaches New Heights

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Government Earns Rs 1,163 Crore from Scrap Sales: Equivalent to Two ISRO Missions Budget

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Stock Markets Conclude 2023 on a High Note with Record Highs

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar: A Detailed Analysis ...
@Business · 4 mins
Indian Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar: A Detailed Analysis ...
heart comment 0
MEA Responds to Dahra Case Verdict; Preparations for Ayodhya Airport Inauguration; Pegasus Spyware Targets Journalists; Economic and Health Updates

By Rafia Tasleem

MEA Responds to Dahra Case Verdict; Preparations for Ayodhya Airport Inauguration; Pegasus Spyware Targets Journalists; Economic and Health Updates
Stock Market Hits New Highs: A Look at Today’s Record-breaking Performance

By Rafia Tasleem

Stock Market Hits New Highs: A Look at Today's Record-breaking Performance
Neste Oil Refinery Workers Threaten Strike Amid Labor Reforms

By BNN Correspondents

Neste Oil Refinery Workers Threaten Strike Amid Labor Reforms
Unveiling Australia’s Top Christmas Toys of 2023: Innovation, Trends, and Safety

By Geeta Pillai

Unveiling Australia's Top Christmas Toys of 2023: Innovation, Trends, and Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
Guardian’s Men's Test XI of the Year: Khawaja, Sharma, Williamson Shine
15 seconds
Guardian’s Men's Test XI of the Year: Khawaja, Sharma, Williamson Shine
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention
56 seconds
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
2 mins
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
Kerala Congress Torn Over Attending Ram Temple Consecration
2 mins
Kerala Congress Torn Over Attending Ram Temple Consecration
Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery
3 mins
Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery
Indian National Congress Celebrates 139th Foundation Day, Launches Electoral Campaign
3 mins
Indian National Congress Celebrates 139th Foundation Day, Launches Electoral Campaign
The Shadow of Trump: Implications for Democracy and International Relations
4 mins
The Shadow of Trump: Implications for Democracy and International Relations
Ottawa Senators' Resilient Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs in Battle of Ontario
4 mins
Ottawa Senators' Resilient Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs in Battle of Ontario
Qatar Court Commutes Death Sentences of Indian Navy Personnel: A Diplomatic Triumph for India
4 mins
Qatar Court Commutes Death Sentences of Indian Navy Personnel: A Diplomatic Triumph for India
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
3 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
3 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app