Nigeria's Pulaku Initiative: A New Strategy to Combat Terrorism

On a solemn day on July 16, 2023, in Kano state, Nigerian Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, invoked the Fulani concept of 'Pulaku'—marked by patience, wisdom, modesty, and courage—while expressing condolences over the loss of an elder statesman, Abubakar Galadanci. This term has taken on a new significance in the country's fight against terrorism as the cornerstone of the Pulaku initiative.

Unveiling the Pulaku Initiative

The Pulaku initiative, announced by Senator Shettima, is a non-kinetic strategy aimed at combating the rampant banditry and kidnapping problems that have plagued the North-west zone. These issues have dealt a severe blow to the region's economy, education, and agriculture, necessitating a fresh, holistic approach.

Roots in Borno's War-Time Resilience

The initiative draws on Shettima's experience as the war-time governor of Borno state. His tenure focused on addressing the root causes of terrorism: poverty and youth unemployment. Under his leadership, Borno saw the rebuilding of ravaged communities, establishment of educational institutions, healthcare centers, and the creation of an industrial hub. This development resulted in more job opportunities for youths than terrorist groups could recruit, offering a compelling alternative to a life of violence.

N50 Billion Allocation for Infrastructural Development

The federal government has allocated N50 billion to kick-start the Pulaku initiative in the most affected states—Sokoto, Niger, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, and Kaduna. The funding aims to develop infrastructure, resettle communities, and provide small business funding for youth. By engaging young people in productive activities such as rebuilding schools, hospitals, and resettlement houses, the initiative hopes to mitigate the allure of banditry and terrorism.

As Nigeria grapples with the menace of terrorism, the Pulaku initiative stands as a beacon of hope. By fostering economic development and engaging the youth in constructive pursuits, the strategy promises to reduce terrorism and restore peace and prosperity to the North-West region.