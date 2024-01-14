Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Announces Historic Funding for Tertiary Education

In a significant development for education in Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has allocated a substantial N683,429,268 billion for the enhancement of public tertiary education for the fiscal year 2024. This amount, termed as the Intervention Funds, is earmarked to bolster universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education across the country.

Unprecedented Funding for Higher Education

The funds will be disbursed directly and also deployed towards designated special projects and emerging issues. This allocation, the highest since inception, is also aimed at combating the brain drain in the education sector and ensuring timely completion of projects. Each university will receive N1,906,944,930, including N1,656,944,930 for annual direct disbursement and an additional N250 million for zonal intervention. Polytechnics and colleges of education have been allocated N1,165,355,235 and N1,398,426,282 respectively, with provisions for zonal intervention.

Funds to Enhance Infrastructure and Resources

These funds will be utilized to improve the infrastructure, resources, and the overall quality of higher education in Nigeria. The increased funding will also cover provisions for hostels using public/private partnership arrangements, innovation hubs, disaster recovery, security infrastructure, and completion of abandoned projects. This financial initiative is a key part of a larger effort to revamp public institutions and create a more sustainable model for tertiary education funding.

Securing the Future of Nigerian Education

The Nigerian government’s primary aim with this substantial allocation is to secure the future of Nigeria’s children and the country as a whole. The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and other stakeholders in the education sector have called for effective implementation and utilization of the allocations. The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also expressed gratitude for this allocation and emphasized the need for vigilant monitoring of the fund’s utilization to ensure it positively impacts the quality of education.