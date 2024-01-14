en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Announces Historic Funding for Tertiary Education

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:52 am EST
Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Announces Historic Funding for Tertiary Education

In a significant development for education in Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has allocated a substantial N683,429,268 billion for the enhancement of public tertiary education for the fiscal year 2024. This amount, termed as the Intervention Funds, is earmarked to bolster universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education across the country.

Unprecedented Funding for Higher Education

The funds will be disbursed directly and also deployed towards designated special projects and emerging issues. This allocation, the highest since inception, is also aimed at combating the brain drain in the education sector and ensuring timely completion of projects. Each university will receive N1,906,944,930, including N1,656,944,930 for annual direct disbursement and an additional N250 million for zonal intervention. Polytechnics and colleges of education have been allocated N1,165,355,235 and N1,398,426,282 respectively, with provisions for zonal intervention.

Funds to Enhance Infrastructure and Resources

These funds will be utilized to improve the infrastructure, resources, and the overall quality of higher education in Nigeria. The increased funding will also cover provisions for hostels using public/private partnership arrangements, innovation hubs, disaster recovery, security infrastructure, and completion of abandoned projects. This financial initiative is a key part of a larger effort to revamp public institutions and create a more sustainable model for tertiary education funding.

Securing the Future of Nigerian Education

The Nigerian government’s primary aim with this substantial allocation is to secure the future of Nigeria’s children and the country as a whole. The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and other stakeholders in the education sector have called for effective implementation and utilization of the allocations. The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also expressed gratitude for this allocation and emphasized the need for vigilant monitoring of the fund’s utilization to ensure it positively impacts the quality of education.

0
Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
New College Graduates Misjudge Starting Salaries by $30,000, Survey Shows
In a recent revelation, a stark disparity between the salary expectations of fresh college graduates and the actualities of the job market has emerged. According to a survey by Real Estate Witch, an affiliate of real estate site Clever, undergraduates anticipate earning an average of $84,855 one year post-graduation. In stark contrast, the actual average
New College Graduates Misjudge Starting Salaries by $30,000, Survey Shows
Brooklyn High School Principal Faces Backlash for Temporary Migrant Housing Decision
23 mins ago
Brooklyn High School Principal Faces Backlash for Temporary Migrant Housing Decision
Blenheim Palace Expands Apprenticeship Program, Aims for 100+ Trainees by 2027
26 mins ago
Blenheim Palace Expands Apprenticeship Program, Aims for 100+ Trainees by 2027
China Simplifies Entry Process for Foreign Visitors: A Move Towards International Cooperation
14 mins ago
China Simplifies Entry Process for Foreign Visitors: A Move Towards International Cooperation
The Future of Education: Key Focus Areas in US State Legislative Sessions 2024
16 mins ago
The Future of Education: Key Focus Areas in US State Legislative Sessions 2024
Film on Traditional Bulgarian Wedding to be Screened in Switzerland
16 mins ago
Film on Traditional Bulgarian Wedding to be Screened in Switzerland
Latest Headlines
World News
CODEPINK Stages Harrowing Protest Over Palestinian Child Deaths in Gaza
15 seconds
CODEPINK Stages Harrowing Protest Over Palestinian Child Deaths in Gaza
Liverpool Eyes Sunderland's Anthony Patterson as Potential Replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher
46 seconds
Liverpool Eyes Sunderland's Anthony Patterson as Potential Replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher
Dr. Solomon Matsa Gears Up for Kwekwe Ward 10 By-Election
2 mins
Dr. Solomon Matsa Gears Up for Kwekwe Ward 10 By-Election
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Creek with a One-Stroke Victory
2 mins
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Creek with a One-Stroke Victory
Cougars vs Tigers: A Sneak Peek into the Upcoming Rugby Season
2 mins
Cougars vs Tigers: A Sneak Peek into the Upcoming Rugby Season
Derek Barnett Shines in Houston's NFL Playoff Victory Over Cleveland
2 mins
Derek Barnett Shines in Houston's NFL Playoff Victory Over Cleveland
Reflecting on Nicole Cooke: The Champion Cyclist Who Paved the Way for Women
2 mins
Reflecting on Nicole Cooke: The Champion Cyclist Who Paved the Way for Women
AAP Uttarakhand in Crisis: Key Leaders Resign En Masse
3 mins
AAP Uttarakhand in Crisis: Key Leaders Resign En Masse
TNT Tropang Giga Triumphs Over Phoenix, Secures Quarterfinal Spot in PBA Commissioner's Cup
3 mins
TNT Tropang Giga Triumphs Over Phoenix, Secures Quarterfinal Spot in PBA Commissioner's Cup
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
2 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
10 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
10 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app