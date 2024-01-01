en English
Africa

Nigeria’s Plateau State Community Leaders Call for Enhanced Security Measures

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:50 pm EST
Nigeria’s Plateau State Community Leaders Call for Enhanced Security Measures

Amid the echoes of Christmas Eve gunfire that claimed over 150 lives and displaced more than 10,000 in Plateau State, Nigeria, local community leaders have raised their voices, calling for enhanced security measures. The Plateau Initiative for Development and Advancement of the Natives and the Community Peace Observers in Bokkos LGA took the lead in this call to action, emphasizing the need for increased military presence to deter further attacks and enable the safe return of displaced residents.

Heightening Security Measures

These appeals come in the wake of a brutal attack by unidentified gunmen on Christmas Eve. The assailants, leaving behind a trail of destruction worth millions of naira, stripped residents of their peace and security, transforming bustling communities into ghost towns. Responding to the crisis, Nanle Gujor, the Secretary General of the Plateau Initiative, and Kefas Mallai, the Chairman of the Community Peace Observers, have underscored the inadequacy of the current security apparatus, pressing for a surge in troop deployment to the region’s troubled local government areas.

Government Echoes Calls for More Security

The Plateau State Government has also joined the chorus for ramped-up security. State Commissioner for Information, Musa Ashoms, stated the government’s commitment to persisting in these requests until the security issues are fully addressed. This aligns with the Federal Government’s pledge to improve security across the country, with a focus on recording successes against the attackers.

Progress Against Terrorists

In a related development, the Defence Headquarters recently announced the elimination of the terrorists responsible for the November 19 attack on the convoy of Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni. The convoy was ambushed en route to Damaturu from Maiduguri, leading to the death of a policeman and injuries to other personnel. As part of the response, troops successfully recovered the vehicles hijacked during the attack and are in the process of tracking down and eliminating any remaining terrorists involved.

Africa Nigeria Security
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

