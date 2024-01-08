en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Nigeria’s Outrage Over Child Marriage: A Call for Cultural Shift and Stronger Child Protection

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
Nigeria’s Outrage Over Child Marriage: A Call for Cultural Shift and Stronger Child Protection

In a disturbing event emerging from Bayelsa State, Nigeria, a 54-year-old man reportedly married a four-year-old girl, invoking an archaic local tradition. The tradition, known as Koripamo, suggests a mystical bond between the man and the child, claiming she was his wife in a past life and foretelling her death if not united in matrimony. The incident has ignited a storm of criticism and condemnation, prompting immediate government intervention.

The Government’s Stand

The Bayelsa State government has swiftly distanced itself from such practices, asserting a clear stance against child marriage. It has reiterated its commitment to upholding the Bayelsa State Child Rights Law, vowing not to tolerate any violation of a child’s rights. The government has summoned the key individuals involved in the incident, including the traditional ruler of the Akeddei community where the event took place.

Unveiling ‘Koripamo’

Those defending the incident have presented the marriage as a practice of Koripamo, arguing that it is a spiritual act intended to save the girl’s life rather than a traditional marriage. However, this explanation has done little to quell the uproar. Critics argue that such traditions exploit children and violate their rights under the guise of cultural practices.

Recalling a Past Incident

The current case brings back memories of a similar incident in 2015, where a 13-year-old girl, Ese Rita Oruru, was kidnapped, raped, and forcibly married. This, too, stirred national and international outrage, highlighting the pressing need for a cultural shift and stronger child protection measures.

The government, along with child rights advocacy groups, has pledged to rescue the child and initiate a rigorous investigation into the matter. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for society and its institutions to combat practices that exploit and harm children, and to ensure their rights are respected and protected.

0
Human Rights Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
2 mins ago
Justice in Disarray: Severe Shortage of Court Reporters Threatens Jamaican Judiciary
In the heart of Jamaica, a crisis is brewing within the circuit courts. Paula Llewellyn, the Director of Public Prosecutions, has voiced grave concerns over an alarmingly severe shortage of court reporters. This scarcity, she warns, threatens to disrupt the administration of justice. A Crisis in the Making The role of court reporters is pivotal
Justice in Disarray: Severe Shortage of Court Reporters Threatens Jamaican Judiciary
Community Helps Reunite Boy Left on Train by Intoxicated Father
3 hours ago
Community Helps Reunite Boy Left on Train by Intoxicated Father
Yoruba Community Appeals for Tinubu and Kwara Government Intervention
4 hours ago
Yoruba Community Appeals for Tinubu and Kwara Government Intervention
UNICEF's Fight Against Statelessness: A Ray of Hope in Belize
3 mins ago
UNICEF's Fight Against Statelessness: A Ray of Hope in Belize
Memphis Officers Charged with Murder in Tyre Nichols Case: A Harrowing Tale of Police Brutality
2 hours ago
Memphis Officers Charged with Murder in Tyre Nichols Case: A Harrowing Tale of Police Brutality
SANA Sindh Conference 2024: A Beacon of Hope for Youth Empowerment
3 hours ago
SANA Sindh Conference 2024: A Beacon of Hope for Youth Empowerment
Latest Headlines
World News
Pro-Palestine Posters at Starbucks: Student Activists Detained
35 seconds
Pro-Palestine Posters at Starbucks: Student Activists Detained
From Co-producer to Director: Sahadev Khelvadi's Journey with 'Kenda'
42 seconds
From Co-producer to Director: Sahadev Khelvadi's Journey with 'Kenda'
EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling 'EA Sports FC' as the Future of Football Gaming
1 min
EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling 'EA Sports FC' as the Future of Football Gaming
International and Canadian Leaders Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
1 min
International and Canadian Leaders Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
Australian Government Plans Cost-of-Living Relief Package Amidst Rising Inflation
2 mins
Australian Government Plans Cost-of-Living Relief Package Amidst Rising Inflation
Artur Beterbiev Defends Title: A New Chapter in Quebec's Boxing Golden Era
2 mins
Artur Beterbiev Defends Title: A New Chapter in Quebec's Boxing Golden Era
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism
2 mins
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism
Melitopol's Desperate Plea: Mayor Reports Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied Territories
3 mins
Melitopol's Desperate Plea: Mayor Reports Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied Territories
Last Chance for Kentuckians to Enroll in Kynect’s Subsidized Health Insurance
3 mins
Last Chance for Kentuckians to Enroll in Kynect’s Subsidized Health Insurance
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
11 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app