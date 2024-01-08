Nigeria’s Outrage Over Child Marriage: A Call for Cultural Shift and Stronger Child Protection

In a disturbing event emerging from Bayelsa State, Nigeria, a 54-year-old man reportedly married a four-year-old girl, invoking an archaic local tradition. The tradition, known as Koripamo, suggests a mystical bond between the man and the child, claiming she was his wife in a past life and foretelling her death if not united in matrimony. The incident has ignited a storm of criticism and condemnation, prompting immediate government intervention.

The Government’s Stand

The Bayelsa State government has swiftly distanced itself from such practices, asserting a clear stance against child marriage. It has reiterated its commitment to upholding the Bayelsa State Child Rights Law, vowing not to tolerate any violation of a child’s rights. The government has summoned the key individuals involved in the incident, including the traditional ruler of the Akeddei community where the event took place.

Unveiling ‘Koripamo’

Those defending the incident have presented the marriage as a practice of Koripamo, arguing that it is a spiritual act intended to save the girl’s life rather than a traditional marriage. However, this explanation has done little to quell the uproar. Critics argue that such traditions exploit children and violate their rights under the guise of cultural practices.

Recalling a Past Incident

The current case brings back memories of a similar incident in 2015, where a 13-year-old girl, Ese Rita Oruru, was kidnapped, raped, and forcibly married. This, too, stirred national and international outrage, highlighting the pressing need for a cultural shift and stronger child protection measures.

The government, along with child rights advocacy groups, has pledged to rescue the child and initiate a rigorous investigation into the matter. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for society and its institutions to combat practices that exploit and harm children, and to ensure their rights are respected and protected.