Nigeria's NUC Issues Warning to Universities on Accreditation Process

The National Universities Commission (NUC) of Nigeria has issued a hard-hitting caution to universities, emphasizing the importance of avoiding shortcuts in accreditation processes, or risk facing the revocation of programme approvals. This warning forms part of the NUC's ongoing mission to uphold the integrity and quality of university education in the country.

NUC's Rigorous Accreditation Process

The Acting Executive Secretary of the NUC, Mr Chris Maiyaki, underscored the necessity for institutions to meet minimum academic standards and resource assessment benchmarks. The NUC's exhaustive process of accreditation involves the thorough evaluation of a university's resources, teaching and non-teaching staff, learning resources, and overall learning process.

The outcome of this assessment is not just critical but instrumental in informing the decisions of key stakeholders such as JAMB, NYSC, TETFund, and the public. The process of accreditation, a core mandate of the NUC, is based on the quality of the course content and the fulfilment of educational mandates.

The Importance of Meeting Accreditation Standards

Universities can receive full accreditation, interim accreditation, or be denied accreditation based on their performance. Maiyaki's warning serves as a reminder of this fact, urging institutions to adhere to the laid down protocols and standards for accreditation.

The NUC was established in 1962 and has grown alongside the Nigerian University System, which now comprises 270 universities. The commission plays a pivotal regulatory, coordinating, and quality assurance role in university education in Nigeria. It is known for its rigorous stance against malpractices in the educational sector.

Continued Vigilance Against Illegitimate Institutions

In this vein, the NUC has recently suspended the evaluation and accreditation process for degree certificates from Benin and Togo Republics. It has also identified at least 58 illegal universities or satellite campuses operating in Nigeria. The commission has warned that certificates obtained from these institutions will not be recognized for national service, employment, and further studies.

The NUC secretary has urged parents and guardians to check the commission’s website for legal and illegal universities in Nigeria to prevent falling victim to these fraudulent institutions. This proactive measure further cements the NUC's commitment to maintaining the high standards of university education in Nigeria.