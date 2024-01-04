en English
Nigeria

Nigeria’s NIN Registrations Rise Amid Government’s Push For More

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST
In a significant update from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Nigeria, the National Identification Number (NIN) registrations have reportedly surged to 104.16 million by the end of December 2023. This marks a notable 10.77% rise from the 94.03 million recorded at the end of 2022, translating to 10.13 million new registrations in 2023, averaging 844,167 monthly. Despite this increase, the figures fall short of the Federal Government’s ambitious target of 2.5 million monthly enrolments. The 2023 figure also indicates a significant drop from the 21.33 million registrations in 2022.

NIN Enrolments Across States

Among the states, Lagos State recorded the highest number of enrolments, while Bayelsa had the least. This demographic distribution of enrolments signifies the disparity in the reach and accessibility of NIN registration facilities across Nigeria. The Federal Government’s National Development Plan 2021-2025 aims to enroll 100 million Nigerians in three years, intending to address the issue of insufficient data for effective governance and policy-making.

NIMC’s New Leadership and Commitments

The new Acting Director General/CEO of NIMC, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, has committed to a more efficient NIN registration process for both residents and the diaspora. Amid the pressure of rising enrolments and the urgent need to streamline the registration process, Coker-Odusote’s leadership will be under close scrutiny.

CBN and NCC’s NIN mandates

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have mandated the linking of bank accounts and SIM cards with NINs, setting strict deadlines for compliance. Failure to comply will result in the barring of SIMs and accounts not linked by the specified dates. This mandate has added a layer of urgency to the NIN registration process, making it not just a matter of national identity but also a prerequisite for economic and social participation.

0
Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

