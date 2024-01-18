en English
Agriculture

Nigeria’s NiMet Sets Date for 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction Presentation

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:33 am EST
Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has given his approval for the Nigerian Meteorological Agency’s (NiMet) 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) public presentation event. The Director General of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike, announced the date, setting the anticipation for Tuesday, 20th February 2024.

NiMet’s Preparation for the SCP Presentation

NiMet’s team is vigorously preparing for the event, reaching out to partners from international organizations such as the World Meteorological Agency (WMO) and the United Nations (UN). In a move to broaden the scope of its impact, NiMet has emphasized on the involvement of the private sector in the process. The agency recognizes the pivotal role weather plays in various economic sectors, including agriculture, marine, and oil and gas.

Drafting and Validating the 2024 SCP

In the run-up to the public presentation, NiMet has already drafted the 2024 SCP. The agency is now in the process of validating its contents. To ensure a comprehensive and accurate forecast, NiMet is hosting a critical stakeholders’ meeting on Tuesday, 23rd January 2024. The meeting aims to discuss the socio-economic implications of the forecast, and to gather valuable feedback for the integration into the final SCP document.

Implications of NiMet’s 2024 SCP

The NiMet’s 2024 SCP has vast implications for Nigeria’s diverse economy. From agriculture to marine to oil and gas, each sector’s performance can be influenced by the SCP. As a result, the private sector’s significant involvement in the process is not just beneficial but crucial. With the stakeholders’ meeting and the public presentation, NiMet aims to create a comprehensive forecast that aids Nigeria’s various economic sectors in navigating the year ahead.

Agriculture Nigeria Weather
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

