Nigeria's New Initiative to Boost Graduate Competitiveness with Erasmus+ Programme

On the first Erasmus+ National Information Day held in Abuja, the Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, announced a significant initiative by the Nigerian Federal Government, in collaboration with the European Union's Erasmus+ programme. The initiative is designed to enhance the global competitiveness of Nigerian graduates. This move is aimed at equipping the country's young minds with the necessary skills and knowledge to contribute to sustainable development and national prosperity.

Advertisment

Addressing the Brain Drain Issue

Dr Sununu emphasized the concerns of the Federal Government about the impact of brain drain on Nigeria's educational sector. He stated that the country is facing a significant brain drain and, therefore, the government is keen on partnering with the European Union and America to protect the educational sector. In this context, the Erasmus+ scholarships have been highlighted as particularly important. They will enable Nigerian students to study specific courses abroad that are currently unavailable in the country due to developmental or economic limitations.

The Role of Erasmus+ Programme

Advertisment

The Erasmus+ programme, which runs from 2021 to 2027, is focused on funding education, training, youth, and sports initiatives, including scholarships. It promotes international collaboration, the mobility of talent, and the exchange of knowledge and research. The programme has been lauded for its potential to significantly improve the quality of education in Nigeria and enhance the employability of its graduates.

Government's Commitment to Education

The administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to an educational system that prepares citizens to excel in a knowledge-driven global economy. To achieve this, Nigeria has launched an education Roadmap for the education sector, which requires collaboration with international partners. The EU Deputy Head of Delegation, Zissimos Vergos, expressed a commitment to creating opportunities for Nigerian youths to travel, study, and work in Europe, with the goal of seeing Nigeria take the lead globally in the number of Erasmus+ awardees.