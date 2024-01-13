Nigeria’s NESREA Commits to Enforcing Environmental Laws with Sanctions and Prosecution

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) in Nigeria has announced a firm commitment to enforcing environmental laws and regulations. The Assistant Director (Press) of NESREA, Amaka Ejiofor, revealed that the agency plans to conduct a compliance monitoring exercise. This operation is targeted at facilities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and surrounding areas, with the intention of ensuring adherence to environmental standards. It will also entail severe sanctions for facilities that have failed to comply.

Increasing Complaints Prompt Action

The Director-General of NESREA, Prof. Aliyu Jauro, mentioned that his office receives numerous complaints from citizens daily. These grievances concern the environmentally harmful activities of various facilities. Despite previous notices of compliance concerns, many facilities continue to flout their environmental responsibilities. Prof. Jauro noted that many facilities have ignored notices of compliance concerns and have continued with their infractions against the environment.

Imposing Sanctions and Prosecution

NESREA’s response to this issue is a firm one. The agency intends to impose sanctions and prosecute defaulters where necessary, starting with the FCT. This action will eventually extend to all states in Nigeria, marking a nationwide commitment to environmental protection. NESREA has the mandate to enforce compliance with international agreements, protocols, conventions, and treaties to which Nigeria is a signatory.

NESREA’s Wider Environmental Mandate

As the primary environmental enforcement authority in Nigeria, NESREA carries a heavy responsibility. The agency is in charge of implementing all environmental laws and has the authority to prohibit any processes or equipment that could potentially harm environmental quality. By monitoring and sanctioning facilities violating environmental laws, guidelines, policies, standards, and regulations, NESREA ensures Nigeria’s adherence to international environmental agreements.