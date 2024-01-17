Nigeria's National Philanthropic Office to Boost MSME Sector with $200 Million Investment

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, has unveiled the creation of the National Philanthropic Office (NPO), a promising initiative to bolster the Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in the country.

The NPO plans to mobilize $200 million in grants and non-financial investments, offering a substantial economic boost. This pivotal announcement was made during the inauguration of the Local Implementation Committee of the NPO at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Vice President Shettima underlined that the NPO is a testament to President Bola Tinubu's commitment to societal advancement, especially in support of vulnerable groups and the promotion of a conducive environment for MSMEs.

This initiative aligns with a broader vision of Nigeria's economic growth, placing the MSME sector at its heart. It is a strategic move that recognizes the potential of MSMEs as a vital engine for job creation and economic diversification.