Nigeria's NARICT Sets Sights on Leading 2025 Tech Expo, Aims to Slash $13M Adhesive Imports

At a recent gathering in Abuja, Prof Jeffery Barminas, the director general of the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT), disclosed eye-opening figures on Nigeria's adhesive imports.

Since 2018, the nation has spent over $13 million on these imports, a significant outflow of foreign exchange that NARICT aims to reduce. With NARICT's commendable second-place finish at the 2024 Technology Expo, ambitions are high to top the charts by 2025 through pioneering adhesive projects.

Groundbreaking Adhesive Research

Under Prof Barminas's leadership, NARICT is focusing on leveraging Nigeria's vast natural resources to foster industrial applications, particularly in adhesive production. The institute's recent project, which uses natural rubber latex to create adhesives, has applications across multiple industries, including leather, wood, paper, and textiles.

This innovation not only promises to curb the hefty sum spent annually on adhesive imports but also positions NARICT as a key player in Nigeria's journey towards self-reliance in manufacturing.

Expo Achievement and Future Goals

The 2024 Technology Expo was a landmark event for NARICT, earning it second place for its adhesive production technology. This recognition is a testament to the institute's commitment to research and development in chemical technology.

Looking ahead, Prof Barminas is optimistic about NARICT's potential to lead at the next Expo in 2025. By then, the institute aims to have developed more innovative projects that will not only serve the nation's industries but also significantly reduce the reliance on imported adhesives, thus saving foreign exchange.

NARICT's Broader Impact

Beyond adhesives, NARICT is exploring other projects that promise to bolster Nigeria's economy and create jobs. These include the Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Project, Salt Utilisation Project, and the expansion of the Neem-based Minero Organic Fertilizer Project.

By focusing on these areas, NARICT is not just aiming to reduce imports but also to lay a foundation for sustainable industrial growth and innovation. The institute's efforts align with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation's goals, paving the way for a brighter future for Nigeria's industrial sector.

As NARICT marches towards the 2025 Technology Expo with renewed vigor, its journey encapsulates the essence of innovation and resilience. The institute's endeavors are a beacon of hope for Nigeria's industrialization, promising to transform challenges into opportunities for growth and self-sufficiency.

With the right support and continued innovation, NARICT's vision for a leading position in 2025 is well within reach, marking a significant step forward in Nigeria's economic and industrial landscape.