en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Nigeria’s Naira Plummets 55%, Ranks Third Globally; More Depreciation Expected

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:37 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:01 am EST
Nigeria’s Naira Plummets 55%, Ranks Third Globally; More Depreciation Expected

In the wake of democratic transition in 1999, Nigeria’s currency, the naira, is now experiencing its most significant deterioration. The naira has depreciated by 55% in the official market, reaching an unprecedented 1,043 per US dollar. The situation on the street market presents an even grimmer picture, with the naira trading at 1,208 per dollar. This drastic devaluation positions the naira as the third worst-performing currency globally, trailing only the Lebanese pound and the Argentine peso among 151 currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

Despite this precipitous fall, financial analysts see no light at the end of the tunnel for the naira. Predictions for 2024 suggest further depreciation, a forecast that paints a gloomy picture for Nigeria’s economic future. This bleak outlook for the naira is not an isolated incident but reflects the broader economic challenges that Nigeria is grappling with.

Implications for Nigeria’s Economy and Citizens

The naira’s decline has far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s economy and the welfare of its people. The cost of living is set to increase as the purchasing power of the average Nigerian weakens. The ripple effects of this economic crisis may also exacerbate the mass emigration phenomenon, colloquially known as ‘japa,’ which has resulted in a shortage of skilled professionals across various sectors.

0
Economy Nigeria Social Issues
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kenya's Economy Rebounds with 5.9% Growth in Q3 2023

By Israel Ojoko

Sri Lanka's Inflation Ascends for Third Consecutive Month Amid Economic Recovery

By Muhammad Jawad

China's Outbound Tourism Surges as New Year Approaches Amid Economic Speculations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Australia's Property Market in 2024: Five Key Predictions

By Geeta Pillai

Sri Lanka's Financial Sector Battles Economic Challenges: Central Bank ...
@Economy · 12 mins
Sri Lanka's Financial Sector Battles Economic Challenges: Central Bank ...
heart comment 0
Carlos Cuerpo Steps in as Spain’s New Economy Minister Amid Cabinet Reshuffle

By Safak Costu

Carlos Cuerpo Steps in as Spain's New Economy Minister Amid Cabinet Reshuffle
China’s Economic Plan for 2024: Local Officials Unveil Strategic Priorities

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Economic Plan for 2024: Local Officials Unveil Strategic Priorities
Spain’s Steady Inflation Rates at Close of 2023: Implications for the Eurozone

By Safak Costu

Spain's Steady Inflation Rates at Close of 2023: Implications for the Eurozone
Survey Reveals Decline in Employment Opportunities in Kenya

By Israel Ojoko

Survey Reveals Decline in Employment Opportunities in Kenya
Latest Headlines
World News
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally
3 mins
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally
India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics
3 mins
India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
3 mins
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
4 mins
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist's Review of Top Gear
4 mins
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist's Review of Top Gear
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
4 mins
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
Trending Sports Moments: From Reaves' Layup to Davis' Technical Foul
4 mins
Trending Sports Moments: From Reaves' Layup to Davis' Technical Foul
Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children
4 mins
Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children
Norwich Care Home Harvey Lane Downgraded to 'Inadequate' by CQC
4 mins
Norwich Care Home Harvey Lane Downgraded to 'Inadequate' by CQC
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
32 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
48 mins
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app