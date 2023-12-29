Nigeria’s Naira Plummets 55%, Ranks Third Globally; More Depreciation Expected

In the wake of democratic transition in 1999, Nigeria’s currency, the naira, is now experiencing its most significant deterioration. The naira has depreciated by 55% in the official market, reaching an unprecedented 1,043 per US dollar. The situation on the street market presents an even grimmer picture, with the naira trading at 1,208 per dollar. This drastic devaluation positions the naira as the third worst-performing currency globally, trailing only the Lebanese pound and the Argentine peso among 151 currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

Despite this precipitous fall, financial analysts see no light at the end of the tunnel for the naira. Predictions for 2024 suggest further depreciation, a forecast that paints a gloomy picture for Nigeria’s economic future. This bleak outlook for the naira is not an isolated incident but reflects the broader economic challenges that Nigeria is grappling with.

Implications for Nigeria’s Economy and Citizens

The naira’s decline has far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s economy and the welfare of its people. The cost of living is set to increase as the purchasing power of the average Nigerian weakens. The ripple effects of this economic crisis may also exacerbate the mass emigration phenomenon, colloquially known as ‘japa,’ which has resulted in a shortage of skilled professionals across various sectors.