Nigeria’s NADDC Proposes Ban on Importation of Used Vehicles Over 20 Years Old

In a bid to bolster the local automobile industry and prevent Nigeria from becoming a dumping ground for outdated vehicles, the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has proposed a ban on the importation of used vehicles older than 20 years. This announcement was made by the Director-General of NADDC, Joseph Osanipin, who outlined plans to set age limits and standards for imported cars and to boost local production of automotive components including tires, plastics, foams, leather, and batteries.

The Gap Between Demand and Production

Nigeria’s demand for vehicles far outstrips its production capacity, with a gap of over 700,000 units annually. The country imported used vehicles worth N926.09 billion primarily from the United States and the United Arab Emirates in the first nine months of 2023. This stark contrast reveals the challenges faced by the local automobile industry and the urgent need for reform.

A Double-Edged Sword: The Debate on Import Restrictions

The proposal to restrict imports has sparked a debate among experts. While some argue that such measures could stimulate local production, others contend that imported vehicles, including damaged ones, are essential for spare parts and affordability. This complex interplay of factors underscores the need for a nuanced approach to policy-making in the automobile sector.

The Environmental Cost of Used Car Imports

Beyond the economic implications, the environmental cost of used car imports cannot be ignored. The United Nations Environment Programme has linked car pollution from imported vehicles to deaths in Africa. This alarming revelation underscores the urgency of addressing this issue.

The Road Ahead: NAIDP 2023-2033 and Challenges

The National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP 2023-2033) was established to reduce import dependence and encourage local production. However, it still lacks legal backing. There are also concerns over the potential impact on the availability and pricing of car parts if the proposed ban is implemented. The current industry practice of importing accident vehicles for parts could be affected by the proposed ban. Furthermore, regulatory issues and the heavy dependence on imported parts are highlighted as challenges to the growth of the local automotive industry.