Nigeria's Money Supply Skyrockets to N95.56 Trillion Despite Monetary Policy Tightening"

Nigeria's broad money supply has soared to an impressive N95.56 trillion as of February 2024, showcasing a remarkable 79.29% surge compared to February 2023's N53.3 trillion. This substantial year-on-year growth of N42.26 trillion indicates a significant expansion in the country's monetary base.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disclosed this data in its latest money and credit statistics, highlighting the nation's robust monetary expansion despite the hawkish tightening stance of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). Additionally, compared to January 2024's figure of N93.72 trillion, February witnessed a 1.96% increase, equivalent to N1.84 trillion, further underlining the rapid pace of money supply growth.

Insight from MPC Meeting

Emem Usoro, the Deputy Governor, Operations Directorate, commented on this trend during the previous MPC meeting in January 2024. She noted that broad money supply (M3) expanded by 18.25% by the end of January 2024, attributing this growth to increases in other deposits, transferable deposits, and securities other than shares by 26.55%, 4.73%, and 99.98%, respectively.

Factors Driving Growth

Usoro emphasized the significant contribution of Net Domestic Asset (NDA) to broad money growth, while Net Foreign Asset (NFA) exerted a restraining influence. She also highlighted the steady rise in inflation, resulting in negative real interest rates, underscoring the complex interplay of economic factors influencing Nigeria's monetary landscape.

Conclusion

Despite the MPC's cautious approach, Nigeria's money supply continues to expand rapidly, driven by various economic dynamics. As the nation navigates these monetary challenges, policymakers face the task of balancing growth objectives with inflationary pressure