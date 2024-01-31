Nigeria's Major Oil Marketers Association Rebrands, Pledges Commitment to Sustainable Energy

In a significant shift aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has undergone a rebranding, emerging as the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN). This transition is a manifestation of the association's commitment to environmental sustainability, as it delves into alternative sources of energy, reducing emissions by embracing renewable energies in a bid to ensure affordable and clean energy.

Advocacy for Equitable Compensation

At the heart of MEMAN's mission is an emphasis on equitable compensation for all stakeholders. This broad spectrum includes customers, employees, investors, service providers, local communities, and governments. It's a clear demonstration of MEMAN's dedication to principles of transparency and safety, alongside energy affordability, and environmental responsibility during this transformative period.

Renewables and Gas Competency Centre: A Knowledge Hub

In its stride towards environmental sustainability, MEMAN has established the Renewables and Gas Competency Centre. This initiative serves as a knowledge hub for gas, biofuels, and renewable energy. It stands firmly in support of both the government's Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative and the UN's sustainability agenda. This center will play a vital role in Nigeria's energy industry, bringing the best practices in renewable energy to the forefront of the national dialogue.

Partnership with the Energy Institute

Adding to its robust sustainable initiatives, MEMAN has also forged a partnership with the Energy Institute. The collaboration is designed to enhance the sustainability of Nigeria's downstream energy industry, focusing on the continued importance of oil and gas in Nigeria's energy mix. It's a strategic alignment that not only boosts the country’s energy sector but also propels it towards a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Nigeria's Regulatory Authority Support

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has expressed its support for this transition. The Authority underscores the need for clean and sustainable energy, and the importance of setting clear and measurable goals related to renewable energy production, carbon emissions, and energy efficiency. This backing from a regulatory standpoint further solidifies MEMAN's rebranding as a significant step in Nigeria's sustainable energy journey.