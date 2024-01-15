en English
Agriculture

Nigeria’s Industrial Clusters: A New Strategy for Economic Growth

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
Nigeria’s Industrial Clusters: A New Strategy for Economic Growth

In a strategic move towards economic diversification and growth, the Federal Government of Nigeria, led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Anite, has charted a new course for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and industries across the nation. The government plans to boost their productivity and profitability through the establishment of new industrial clusters and rejuvenation of existing ones. This crucial announcement was made during a meeting with government officials and the business community in Kano State.

Industrial Clusters: A Catalyst for Growth

The proposed industrial clusters are intended to provide a comprehensive support network for SMEs and industries, offering benefits such as subsidized inputs, reliable power supply, and improved access roads. This robust infrastructure is expected to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and prosper. The initiative falls in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive for the ministry to bolster agriculture and escalate the development of non-oil exports.

Realizing the Presidential Mandate

Dr Anite emphasized that the strategy of industry clustering is pivotal to realizing President Tinubu’s economic mandate. By enabling the growth of SMEs and industries, the government aims to stimulate economic growth and diversify Nigeria’s largely oil-dependent economy. This will simultaneously enhance the nation’s global competitiveness and sustainability in the long run.

Nigerian Bottling Company’s €1 Million Commitment

Further bolstering the industrial sector, the Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd announced a €1 million donation to support impactful social programs across eight states in Nigeria. The managing director, Goran Sladic, underlined the company’s commitment to community initiatives that empower women and youth, champion water stewardship, and promote environmental sustainability. The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment commended NBC’s industrial contributions, reiterating the government’s commitment to fostering favorable business conditions for growth.

Agriculture Business Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

