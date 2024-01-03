en English
Economy

Nigeria’s ICT Sector: Driving Growth Amidst Challenges

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:24 pm EST
The Nigerian information and communications technology (ICT) sector has emerged as a pivotal contributor to the nation’s burgeoning economy, accounting for a robust 15.97% contribution to the real GDP as of Q3 2023. In particular, the telecommunications sub-sector has proven to be a significant catalyst in driving this growth forward.

Reforms and Innovations in ICT

Under the insightful guidance of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, the country has witnessed the inception of transformative initiatives. The Three Million Technical Talent programme, aimed at equipping Nigerians with tech skills, and the development of a National AI Strategy, with a goal of creating 6000 AI startups, exemplify this drive. The latter is a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to harnessing the transformative potential of AI.

New Regulatory Measures

On the regulatory front, the Nigeria Data Protection Bill 2023 was signed into law, thus establishing the Nigeria Data Protection Commission. This legislative move symbolizes the country’s increasing focus on data security and privacy in the digital age. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), helmed by Dr. Aminu Maida, has set its sights on improving the quality of service and experience in the telecom sector. In line with this vision, the NCC has issued a mandate for SIM cards not linked to the National Identification Number (NIN) to be deactivated by the end of February 2024.

Challenges to Overcome

While the ICT sector’s growth trajectory is promising, industry stakeholders highlight the necessity to address pertinent issues for sustainable growth. These include the establishment of stable infrastructure, remedying the problem of multiple taxation, and tackling challenges like high right-of-way charges. Developing a pool of technical talent and enhancing digital literacy are also emphasized as crucial factors in bolstering the digital economy.

Despite the challenges, the ICT sector’s significant contribution to Nigeria’s GDP, coupled with its potential to drive further economic growth, underscores its importance in the country’s economic landscape. Its continued evolution under the guidance of visionary leadership and proactive policies is an encouraging sign for the future of Nigeria’s digital economy.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

