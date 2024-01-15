en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nigeria’s Hospitality Industry: A Potential Goldmine for Foreign Direct Investment

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:20 pm EST
Nigeria’s Hospitality Industry: A Potential Goldmine for Foreign Direct Investment

The hospitality industry in Nigeria stands on the precipice of a significant watershed moment, with a potential for a 400% surge in revenue within a mere six months. This monumental shift, stakeholders argue, could be realized by leveraging the power of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Paul Onwuanibe, the Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Group, a major player in the industry, underscored this potential, emphasizing the attainability of a substantial increase in FDI within the sector.

A Beacon of Resilience Amidst Challenges

Despite facing daunting challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, the hospitality industry remains resilient, offering cost-effective employment opportunities. It possesses a unique allure for investors looking for robust and quick returns. Adaobi Nwanze, the Chief Legal Officer of Landmark Group, echoed this sentiment, calling for swift and strategic actions in the tourism sector to enhance its attractions and attract investments within a relatively short timeframe.

A Case Study in Rapid Progress: The Beach Resort

One testament to the potential speed of progress in this industry is the development of a beach resort in just nine months, which has swiftly become a popular tourist destination. Nwanze suggested that Nigeria could take a leaf from Ghana’s playbook, with its successful tourism initiatives like ‘The Return’ and ‘December in GH’. These initiatives, by simplifying visa processes, have spurred economic growth by drawing in foreign tourists, thereby enhancing the nation’s FDI.

The Decline of FDI in Nigeria: A Five-Year Trend

However, it is worth noting that over the past five years, Nigeria has experienced a sharp decline in Foreign Direct Investments. The National Bureau of Statistics’ Capital Importation reports detail a reduction of $470.8 million, marking an alarming 89% decrease from $530 million in Q3 of 2018 to a mere $59.77 million in Q3 of 2023. This trend underscores the urgent need for a dedicated effort and commitment to reverse the decline and spur growth in the hospitality industry.

0
Business Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
5 mins ago
China Approves Graphite Export by South Korea's Posco Future M Amid Broader Restrictions
In a pivotal move that defies broader restrictions on exports, the Chinese government has granted permission to Posco Future M, South Korea’s sole manufacturer of anode materials for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, to export graphite. This decision comes despite the onset of export curbs announced in early December and marks the first approval of its
China Approves Graphite Export by South Korea's Posco Future M Amid Broader Restrictions
Vertex, Inc. Withdraws Bid for Pagero Amidst Competitive Offers
7 mins ago
Vertex, Inc. Withdraws Bid for Pagero Amidst Competitive Offers
Lupin Receives USFDA Approval for Hypertension, Migraine Drug; Announces Launch of New Tablets
7 mins ago
Lupin Receives USFDA Approval for Hypertension, Migraine Drug; Announces Launch of New Tablets
US States Seek Economic Growth Through Partnerships with Chinese Firms
6 mins ago
US States Seek Economic Growth Through Partnerships with Chinese Firms
CPL Chairman Addresses Impact of Criminal Activities on Business in PNG
7 mins ago
CPL Chairman Addresses Impact of Criminal Activities on Business in PNG
UK Hiring Plummets to Decade Low, Further Decline Expected: BDO Report
7 mins ago
UK Hiring Plummets to Decade Low, Further Decline Expected: BDO Report
Latest Headlines
World News
Football Updates: Nzoia Sugar vs Shabana FC; Tusker FC's Rise in League Standings
57 seconds
Football Updates: Nzoia Sugar vs Shabana FC; Tusker FC's Rise in League Standings
Political Pluralism on the Rise in South Africa as 30 New Parties Register for Elections
1 min
Political Pluralism on the Rise in South Africa as 30 New Parties Register for Elections
Reddit User Embraces Baldness, Inspires Others Amidst Australia's Hair Loss Epidemic
1 min
Reddit User Embraces Baldness, Inspires Others Amidst Australia's Hair Loss Epidemic
Filipino Racer Zach David Secures Podium Finish in FRMEC
3 mins
Filipino Racer Zach David Secures Podium Finish in FRMEC
Super Eagles Held to a Draw in AFCON Opener Against Equatorial Guinea
4 mins
Super Eagles Held to a Draw in AFCON Opener Against Equatorial Guinea
Nacho Fernandez Celebrates First Trophy Win as Real Madrid Captain in Super Cup
5 mins
Nacho Fernandez Celebrates First Trophy Win as Real Madrid Captain in Super Cup
West Indies Cricketers Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
5 mins
West Indies Cricketers Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
Major Opinion Poll Forecasts Upheaval in UK's Political Landscape
5 mins
Major Opinion Poll Forecasts Upheaval in UK's Political Landscape
Tri-Cities Battles Extreme Cold: Families Navigate Health Risks
6 mins
Tri-Cities Battles Extreme Cold: Families Navigate Health Risks
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
39 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
1 hour
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 hour
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app