Education

Femi Fani-Kayode Advocates for Renewed Emphasis on Historical Education in Nigeria

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
Femi Fani-Kayode Advocates for Renewed Emphasis on Historical Education in Nigeria

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, in a touching reflection, has brought to light the deep-seated harm the absence of historical education has inflicted on Nigeria’s national psyche. Fani-Kayode emphasizes the unfortunate reality that Nigeria stands alone globally in not formally teaching history. This glaring educational gap has left its populace of over 220 million largely oblivious of their country’s rich and complex heritage.

This widespread ignorance has given birth to a society grappling with its own identity. It has spawned a nation unable to objectively comprehend its past or delineate a clear path towards its future. Fani-Kayode mourns the dearth of appreciation for the struggles and triumphs of Nigeria’s forebears in their battle against colonialism and military rule, and in their efforts to shape the nation through various political eras.

Unfamiliarity with Nigeria’s Historical Figures and Events

He provocatively questions how many Nigerians are aware of significant historical figures and events, from the pre-colonial era to the civil war and beyond. This lack of historical awareness, he contends, has inevitably led to the repeated blunders and challenges that have plagued the country’s past.

On Armed Forces Remembrance Day, a day dedicated to honoring Nigeria’s fallen heroes, Fani-Kayode seizes the opportunity to rally for a revitalized emphasis on teaching and understanding Nigerian history. He advocates for recognizing the sacrifices made and the essential lessons to be learned, ensuring that the nation’s past is not consigned to oblivion but serves as a beacon for the future.

Education Nigeria Society
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

