Business

Nigeria’s Government Transfers 40% Stake in DisCos to Ministry of Finance

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:58 am EST
Nigeria’s Government Transfers 40% Stake in DisCos to Ministry of Finance

In a strategic reshuffle, the Nigerian Federal Government has shifted its 40% stake in the country’s electricity distribution companies, commonly known as DisCos, from the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) to the Ministry of Finance (MOFi). The directive, issued by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, on January 10, compels the MOFi’s board of directors to take full ownership, control, and management of the Federal Government’s equity holdings in the 11 DisCos.

Alignment with Legal Provisions

This move is in harmony with the law and any preexisting contracts. The BPE previously managed the equity interests on behalf of the Federal Government, overseeing its rights and obligations within the DisCos as per Section 9 of the erstwhile Electric Power Sector Reform Act, 2005.

Transferring Authority

Upon receiving the ministerial order, Armstrong Takang, the CEO of the Ministry of Finance, issued a directive to the Electricity Successor Companies’ chairman. This included the withdrawal of BPE nominee directors and the reissuance of share certificates under the name ‘MINISTRY OF FINANCE INCORPORATED’. Takang also requested a comprehensive set of documents, encompassing board minutes, operational reports, strategic plans, and financial statements spanning the years 2021 to 2023, to be handed over to MOFi. The DisCos are expected to comply immediately with these changes.

Implications for the Electricity Sector

These changes come amid persistent blackouts experienced by the DisCos, despite Nigeria’s standing as one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of natural gas. The shift in shareholding might be an effort to combat the decade-long financial crisis plaguing the electricity distribution companies and threatening the government’s plan to boost oil production to 1.7 million barrels. In light of the recent sale of the sixth largest power distribution utility over a $130 million debt, this move could be a turning point for the beleaguered sector.

Business Energy Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

