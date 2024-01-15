en English
Nigeria's Government Concerned Over Destruction of Power Assets, Considers Legislation

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:44 pm EST
Nigeria’s Government Concerned Over Destruction of Power Assets, Considers Legislation

Nigeria’s federal government is expressing deep concern over the repeated destruction of electricity assets across the nation, hinting at the possibility of new legislation to address the issue. This was brought to light by the Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, during the inauguration of a 300KWp Solar PV pilot project in Kainji, Niger State.

Security Concerns and Strengthened Measures

Adelabu reported these incidents to the National Security Adviser in a bid to ramp up security around power infrastructure. He also called on communities to play their part in protecting these essential facilities. The minister made it clear that the Ministry of Power is steadfastly focused on bolstering transmission and distribution capacity.

Legislative Approach to Power Theft

Furthermore, the government is eyeing legislation to combat power theft and serve as a deterrent. This comes as the new solar project, fitted with a 675KWh Battery Energy Storage System, is commissioned. The project, a collaboration between Mainstream Energy Solution and its Chinese partner, HEDC, in the renewable energy sector, promises to enhance power generation while mitigating electricity costs.

President’s Agenda and Metering Gap

Adelabu also shed light on the government’s endeavours to fulfil President Bola Tinubu’s agenda for a reliable power supply. This includes improving infrastructure, minimizing losses, addressing the metering gap, and tackling liquidity and vandalism issues. The minister revealed that out of Nigeria’s 12 million electricity users, only around 5 million are metered, underscoring the crucial role of the Presidential Mass Metering Initiative in bridging this gap.

Private Sector Investment and Sustainable Power Supply

The government is also pledging to create an environment that encourages private sector investment in sustainable power supply, thus driving economic development. Correspondingly, Mainstream Energy Solution’s Managing Director, Lamu Audu, stated that the project aligns with the national renewable energy policy. It forms part of the company’s strategy to integrate renewable energy into its operations, with plans afoot to develop solar projects at Kainji and Jebba hydro power plants.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

