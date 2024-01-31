Abuja BDC Operators Shut Down Amid Dollar Shortage and Forex Crisis

In a move that has sent ripples through the financial landscape of Nigeria, Bureau De Change (BDC) operators in Abuja have announced an impending shutdown due to a severe shortage of United States dollars.

This decision, declared by the Chairman of the Association, Mallam Abdulahi Dauran, is set to take effect from Thursday, February 1, 2024. The decision is seen as a response to the alarming foreign exchange crisis and increasing digital trends impacting the availability of physical currency.

The scarcity of dollars in the physical market, according to Dauran, can be attributed to a shift towards online business transactions and the growing use of cryptocurrency. This digital transformation has significantly affected the operations of BDCs, leading to their decision to cease operations.

CBN's Response to the Forex Crisis

In the wake of this development, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued new guidelines to commercial banks. This action aims to address the rapid decline of the Naira in the foreign exchange market, deter currency speculation, and prevent hoarding. The guidelines, titled ‘Harmonisation of Reporting Requirements on Foreign Currency Exposures of Banks,’ were signed by Directors of Trade and Banking Supervision, Hassan Mahmud and Rita Sike.

The CBN has expressed concern about the growing foreign currency exposures and net open positions (NOP) of banks, which have led to banks holding excessive long foreign currency positions. This situation has exposed them to foreign exchange and other risks. The new regulations require banks with current NOPs exceeding specified limits to adjust their positions to comply with the guidelines by February 1, 2024.

The Naira has seen a 42% crash against the US dollar in the foreign exchange market over the last two days, exacerbating the foreign exchange crisis. The CBN's intervention is aimed at stemming the Naira’s free fall by addressing currency speculation and hoarding in the banking sector.