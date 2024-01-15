Nigeria’s First Coup: The Men Behind the Revolution

On a chilly morning of January 15, 1966, Nigeria woke up to an unexpected military intervention that would forever alter its political landscape. This article unravels the intricate tapestry woven by the key military officers behind Nigeria’s first coup d’etat, presenting the personalities, motivations, and the consequential impact of their actions.

Major Figures and Their Motivations

At the heart of the coup was Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu, a charismatic and idealistic officer, driven by a fervent desire to eradicate corruption and address the marginalization of the Igbo people. His ally in this audacious endeavor was Major Emmanuel Ifeajuna, an accomplished athlete turned coup leader. Ifeajuna played a critical role in the capture and execution of Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa but was subsequently captured and executed himself following a counter-coup.

Contributors to the Coup

Major Adewale Ademoyega, author of ‘Why We Struck,’ was another key figure in the coup. His account offers profound insights into the motivations for the military intervention, which were largely rooted in the fight against corruption and inequality. Major Timothy Onwuatuegwu, appointed as the military governor of the northern region post the coup, shared similar aspirations for social justice.

Regional Leaders and Their Roles

Major Chris Anuforo and Major Donatus Okafor were instrumental in the execution of the coup in the Western and Eastern Regions, respectively. Their shared goal was political reform and the redressal of prevailing injustices. In the eastern region, Major Humphrey Chukwuka‘s involvement was significant in instigating political change.

Despite the noble intentions of eliminating corruption and combating inequality, the coup inadvertently exacerbated ethnic tensions and precipitated further political instability in Nigeria. Thus, understanding the backgrounds and aspirations of these officers provides a unique lens to comprehend the intricate dynamics of the coup and its lasting impact on Nigeria’s history.