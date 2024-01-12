en English
Nigeria

Nigeria's Federal Government Updates Policy on Road Construction Materials

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:08 am EST
Nigeria’s Federal Government Updates Policy on Road Construction Materials

Stirring the concrete and asphalt of Nigeria’s roadways, Minister of Works, David Umahi, recently clarified the Federal Government’s policy on construction materials for federal roads. This clarification came as a response to the repercussions of a previous directive that stipulated the transition from asphalt to concrete technology for all federal road projects. Noteworthy projects impacted by this directive include the Benin-Warri dual carriageway and the Maraba-Keffi road expansion.

Government’s Stance on Asphalt

Addressing the queries and concerns of contractors during a recent meeting, Umahi announced that the government did not intend to ban asphalt. Instead, the intent was to curb its escalating costs. He revealed a revised strategy for 2024, where a blend of asphalt and concrete would be employed for some road projects, while critical roads would be built entirely from concrete.

Target for Road Construction in 2024

The Minister has set a substantial target for contractors to complete 150 kilometers of roads in each of Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2024. This ambitious goal translates to a minimum of 5,550 kilometers of roadwork for the coming year.

Additional Measures

Beyond the revision of construction materials, the government has also denounced surface dressing on roads, identifying it as a significant contributor to road failures. Provisions for road construction have been made in the 2024 budget, reflecting the government’s commitment to this cause. A verification committee has been established to address the N1.5 trillion project debts, assuring contractors of prompt payments upon verification. Contractors were also cautioned against the illegal acquisition of documents, with Umahi emphasizing the proper channels for obtaining necessary information.

An indigenous contractor, echoing the sentiments of many, expressed support for the government’s renewed focus on quality and durability in road construction. This shift, while challenging, promises to reshape Nigeria’s infrastructure landscape, laying down a path of robust, long-lasting roads for the nation to traverse.

Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

