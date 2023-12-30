Nigeria’s Federal Government Unveils Plan for National Youth Development Bank

In a bold stride towards youth empowerment and economic prosperity, the Federal Government of Nigeria, directed by President Bola Tinubu, has unveiled plans to establish a National Youth Development Bank. This groundbreaking initiative, announced in Ilorin, Kwara State, by the Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jemila Ibrahim, aims to boost access to capital for young Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Nurturing Entrepreneurship Among Nigerian Youth

The creation of the bank is part of a broader scheme designed to kindle development among Nigerian youth. By ensuring they have the requisite funding to expand their enterprises, the government is keen on fostering an entrepreneurial spirit among the youth. Besides, this move ties in perfectly with the action plan of the Federal Ministry of Youth.

Dr. Jemila Ibrahim emphasized the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for youth development and prosperity. She further highlighted the crucial role of institutional and governance structures in bringing to fruition the renewed vision of the Tinubu administration for the burgeoning population.

Support for Youth and Gender Inclusion Programs

Dr. Ibrahim also called upon the youth to back the youth and gender inclusion programs of the Kwara State Government. She urged them to adopt a new slogan for the National Youth Council of Nigeria, one which symbolizes nation-building without suggesting any threat.

Patience and Participation: A Call to Nigerian Youth

Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, Dr. Ibrahim appealed for patience from Nigerians while the government drafts comprehensive plans for the youth. She promised to involve them further in upcoming programs and actions, thereby ensuring their role in shaping their own future.

Furthermore, the government announced the introduction of an internship program in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to enhance practical skills and employability of the youth. In a related development, the West African Youth Peace Mission (WAYPEM) launched a $50 billion fundraising program for the construction of a World Youth Peace Centre in Abuja, with the potential to create over 40,000 local jobs for the youth.

