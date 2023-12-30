en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Nigeria’s Federal Government Unveils Plan for National Youth Development Bank

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:11 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:46 am EST
Nigeria’s Federal Government Unveils Plan for National Youth Development Bank

In a bold stride towards youth empowerment and economic prosperity, the Federal Government of Nigeria, directed by President Bola Tinubu, has unveiled plans to establish a National Youth Development Bank. This groundbreaking initiative, announced in Ilorin, Kwara State, by the Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jemila Ibrahim, aims to boost access to capital for young Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Nurturing Entrepreneurship Among Nigerian Youth

The creation of the bank is part of a broader scheme designed to kindle development among Nigerian youth. By ensuring they have the requisite funding to expand their enterprises, the government is keen on fostering an entrepreneurial spirit among the youth. Besides, this move ties in perfectly with the action plan of the Federal Ministry of Youth.

Dr. Jemila Ibrahim emphasized the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for youth development and prosperity. She further highlighted the crucial role of institutional and governance structures in bringing to fruition the renewed vision of the Tinubu administration for the burgeoning population.

(Read Also: AFCON 2023: A Celebration of Football and Unity Amidst Global Turmoil)

Support for Youth and Gender Inclusion Programs

Dr. Ibrahim also called upon the youth to back the youth and gender inclusion programs of the Kwara State Government. She urged them to adopt a new slogan for the National Youth Council of Nigeria, one which symbolizes nation-building without suggesting any threat.

(Read Also: Olumide Akpata Refutes Claims of Sponsoring Attack and Denies Rumours of Dropping Out of Governorship Race)

Patience and Participation: A Call to Nigerian Youth

Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, Dr. Ibrahim appealed for patience from Nigerians while the government drafts comprehensive plans for the youth. She promised to involve them further in upcoming programs and actions, thereby ensuring their role in shaping their own future.

Furthermore, the government announced the introduction of an internship program in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to enhance practical skills and employability of the youth. In a related development, the West African Youth Peace Mission (WAYPEM) launched a $50 billion fundraising program for the construction of a World Youth Peace Centre in Abuja, with the potential to create over 40,000 local jobs for the youth.

Read More

0
Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NAPTAN Calls for Collaboration to Improve Nigeria's Education by 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Young Monarch of Ubulu Uku Kingdom Returns Home After Studying Abroad

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Dr. Phillips Nto Critiques Nigeria's 2024 Budget, Calls for Economic Reform

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

IK Ogbonna: The Nollywood Star With a Passion for Football

By Salman Khan

A Glimpse into Gbenga Adeyinka's Marriage and Family Life ...
@Nigeria · 1 hour
A Glimpse into Gbenga Adeyinka's Marriage and Family Life ...
heart comment 0
Nigeria’s Military Counterterrorism Efforts: A Year of Significant Gains

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's Military Counterterrorism Efforts: A Year of Significant Gains
Cross River State’s 2024 ‘People’s First’ Budget Signed into Law

By Salman Khan

Cross River State's 2024 'People's First' Budget Signed into Law
Olumide Akpata Refutes Claims of Sponsoring Attack and Denies Rumours of Dropping Out of Governorship Race

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Olumide Akpata Refutes Claims of Sponsoring Attack and Denies Rumours of Dropping Out of Governorship Race
Cross River State’s 2024 ‘People First Budget’ Prioritizes Social Equity and Persons With Disabilities

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Cross River State's 2024 'People First Budget' Prioritizes Social Equity and Persons With Disabilities
Latest Headlines
World News
Brazil Honors Football Legend Pele: A Tribute Woven in Yellow and Green
27 seconds
Brazil Honors Football Legend Pele: A Tribute Woven in Yellow and Green
UPSC Recruitment Drive Offers Golden Opportunity for MBBS Graduates
1 min
UPSC Recruitment Drive Offers Golden Opportunity for MBBS Graduates
Islamabad High Court Limits Power to Detain Under MPO Ordinance
2 mins
Islamabad High Court Limits Power to Detain Under MPO Ordinance
Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena Sworn in as Minister, Marks New Era in Rajasthan's Politics
5 mins
Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena Sworn in as Minister, Marks New Era in Rajasthan's Politics
Vietnamese Boxers Set to Make Waves at the WBO Title Match
5 mins
Vietnamese Boxers Set to Make Waves at the WBO Title Match
PM Modi Calls for Special Diwali Celebration in Conjunction with Ram Temple Event
5 mins
PM Modi Calls for Special Diwali Celebration in Conjunction with Ram Temple Event
Economic, Financial, and Political Updates: A Comprehensive Overview
7 mins
Economic, Financial, and Political Updates: A Comprehensive Overview
Iran Commemorates '9th of Dey Epic': A Turning Point in Nation's History
7 mins
Iran Commemorates '9th of Dey Epic': A Turning Point in Nation's History
Malawi's Ministry of Justice Proposes Groundbreaking Judicial Reforms
7 mins
Malawi's Ministry of Justice Proposes Groundbreaking Judicial Reforms
The Hunt for Raphael's Lost Masterpiece: A New Chapter Unfolds
19 mins
The Hunt for Raphael's Lost Masterpiece: A New Chapter Unfolds
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
41 mins
World Population to Hit 8 Billion on New Year's Day
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2 hours
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
4 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
5 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
6 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
6 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
7 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app