Nigeria’s Federal Government to Review ICT Service Provider Guidelines

In a significant move to bolster the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector, the Federal Government of Nigeria is poised to conduct a thorough review of the guidelines for ICT service providers and contractors. The responsibility of steering this review lies with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), operating under the umbrella of the Ministry of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy.

NITDA’s Role in Streamlining IT Services

As announced by Hadiza Umar, NITDA’s Head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations, the purpose of this review is twofold. First, to streamline the process of delivering IT services to government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), and second, to uphold high standards of professionalism. Additionally, it aims to foster the growth of local IT companies, thereby strengthening Nigeria’s technological prowess.

Rectifying Past Inefficiencies

The decision to conduct a review comes on the heels of the recognition of certain inefficiencies in the implementation of the registration process outlined back in 2018. The process was conceived with the intent to boost the growth of indigenous IT companies, following a presidential executive order. However, the guidelines, as they currently stand, stipulate that only indigenous companies are eligible for registration and must have at least one principal officer registered with the Computer Professionals of Nigeria.

Embracing Global Trends

The impending review will not merely focus on local considerations but will also take global trends into account. The ultimate aim is to engage competent IT service vendors, regardless of their geographical location. This review is expected to usher in a new era in the Nigerian IT sector, creating more opportunities for Nigerian digital service providers and promoting ease of doing business within the IT sector.