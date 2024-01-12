en English
Agriculture

Nigeria’s Federal Government Developing Comprehensive Farmer Database

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:03 am EST
Nigeria's Federal Government Developing Comprehensive Farmer Database

As the Federal Government of Nigeria plans to develop a comprehensive database of farmers nationwide, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, has emphasized the crucial role of such a database in ensuring that agricultural intervention programs reach the intended recipients. This initiative, in collaboration with state governments, aims to enhance productivity and overcome current challenges such as round-tripping and poor validation of farmers’ data—issues especially prevalent in the context of the ongoing dry season wheat farming.

Addressing Challenges and Implementing Measures

The ministry plans to implement rigorous measures for upcoming farming seasons, with a focus on crops like rice, maize, and cassava. Their approach involves a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including state and local governments, traditional rulers, farmers’ associations, NGOs, and relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). The second phase of the dry/wet season farming intervention is set to begin soon, with a primary goal of ensuring transparency and effective targeting of genuine farmers.

Ekiti State’s Commitment to Empowering Farmers

Adding to the nationwide effort, Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has expressed his commitment to empowering local farmers and eliminating the role of middlemen, who currently curtail farmers’ earnings. The state is working on reorienting farmers to view farming as a business, providing them with necessary resources like land clearing, seedlings, grants, and loans with minimal interest.

Improving Food Production in Ekiti State

The governor’s visit to the ministry was aimed at discussing potential collaborations in areas such as the agro pocket scheme, dry and wet season farming, mechanisation, and tractorisation. The objective: improving food production in Ekiti State and beyond. This initiative is a testament to the Nigerian government’s commitment to boosting agricultural productivity, ensuring food security, and addressing the challenges faced by farmers on a daily basis.

Agriculture Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

