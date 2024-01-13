Nigeria’s Environment Ministry Tackles Single-Use Plastics: A Leap Towards Sustainability

The Federal Ministry of Environment in Nigeria has launched a vigorous campaign against single-use plastics. This decisive move is aimed at fostering a culture of waste reduction and inspiring staff to spearhead personal climate actions within their environments. The groundbreaking resolution was announced in the aftermath of a two-day Top Management Retreat held in Kaduna. The retreat, themed ‘Policy Embedment and Prioritisation of Key Action for Renewed Hope in Environmental Management’, served as a platform for the Ministry to reiterate its commitment to fulfilling President Bola Tinubu’s environmental vision.

Aligning with Presidential Environmental Goals

President Tinubu’s environmental blueprint comprises 18 deliverables and 48 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). The Ministry’s commitment to these goals underscores its dedication to environmental sustainability. However, to achieve this lofty vision, cooperation and commitment are fundamental. Departments and agencies within the Ministry are required to collaborate efficiently and secure funding. Simultaneously, they are tasked with improving communication and conflict management to ensure seamless operations.

Building Capacity and Fostering Collaboration

Capacity building and stakeholder collaboration are integral elements of the Ministry’s strategy. The Ministry is relying heavily on the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Programme to drive its goal of waste reduction. A ‘Circular Nigeria committee’ was also established at the retreat. The committee, tasked with implementing the Circular Economy road map, is keenly focused on mentorship, knowledge transfer, and succession planning. These strategic moves are expected to promote environmental consciousness and sustainable practices across the country.

Future Plans and Commitments

The Ministry has its sights firmly set on the future. In 2024, it aims to issue the 3rd Sovereign Green Bond. This initiative aligns with the Ministry’s commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible fiscal management. Beyond this, the Ministry is also working on a Strategic Roadmap for 2024-2027, outlining its ambitions and strategies for the next three years. The retreat concluded on a high note, with department heads signing performance bonds to ensure the delivery of the Ministry’s mandates. This move underscores the Ministry’s commitment to accountability and performance.