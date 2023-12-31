en English
Business

Nigeria’s Electricity Distribution Companies Propose Nationwide Tariff Hike

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:56 pm EST
Nigeria’s Electricity Distribution Companies Propose Nationwide Tariff Hike

Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) across Nigeria have plans to increase their tariffs from January 1, 2024. An anonymous source confirmed the development, revealing that a virtual emergency meeting was convened to finalize this decision. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has yet to respond to inquiries about the development. The exact increase in tariffs remains undisclosed, causing significant uncertainty and concern among the DisCos and their customers.

Consumer Advocacy and Government Subsidies

Kunle Olubiyo, President of the Nigerian Consumer Protection Network, lambasted the planned electricity tariff hike, labeling it as ‘irresponsible’ in the face of the current economic challenges. The removal of fuel subsidies, rising inflation, and other economic reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration have already placed considerable strain on consumers. In November 2023, President Tinubu halted a tariff increase and emphasized the continuation of power sector subsidies.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, confirmed the government’s ongoing subsidy of the power sector, noting the industry’s sensitivity to price changes. NERC’s quarterly reports indicate a significant increase in electricity subsidies throughout 2023, with subsidies reaching N204.59 billion in the third quarter, substantially higher than the N36.02 billion in the first quarter.

Future of the Power Sector

Moreover, the Nigerian government is contemplating the sale of a 40% stake in Eleme petrochemicals and DisCos, as well as the potential unbundling of the 11 DisCos. The government has also promised to investigate the license extension of DisCos and revoke licenses of underperforming DisCos and Generation Companies (GenCos).

Business Energy Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

