Nigeria's Electricity Customer Base Grows in Q3 2023: NBS Report

As Nigeria's infrastructure continues to evolve, the nation's electricity customer base has seen an upward trajectory in the third quarter of 2023. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the total number of electricity customers rose to 11.71 million, up from 11.47 million in the second quarter of the same year. This signifies a growth rate of 2.08% within a quarter. Simultaneously, the year-on-year comparison revealed a 7.09% rise from 10.94 million customers in the third quarter of 2022.

Delving into the specifics, the report shows that the number of metered customers grew by 3.77% to 5.68 million in Q3 2023 from 5.47 million in the previous quarter. This category of customers also registered a significant year-on-year growth of 13.07% from 5.02 million in Q3 2022.

Furthermore, the number of estimated customers witnessed a slight increase to 6.03 million in Q3 2023, up from 6.00 million in Q2 2023. This translates to a 2.02% year-on-year increase from 5.91 million.

Revenue Collection

Despite the growth in customer numbers, the revenue collected by distribution companies (DisCos) saw a marginal decrease to N260.16 billion in Q3 2023, down from N263.08 billion in the second quarter of 2023. However, when compared year-on-year, there was a substantial increase of 28.40% from N202.62 billion in Q3 2022. This disparity could be attributed to various factors such as tariff adjustments, changes in customer consumption patterns, or operational efficiencies among DisCos.

On the supply side, there was a slight decrease in electricity generation to 5,731.60 gigawatt-hours (Gwh) in Q3 2023, down from 5,909.83 Gwh in the preceding quarter. However, a year-on-year comparison reveals a robust 14.09% increase from 5,023.96 Gwh in Q3 2022, indicating a steady progression in Nigeria's power sector.

The NBS's report underscores the progress in Nigeria's efforts to expand its electricity customer base and improve service delivery, despite the challenges in revenue collection and supply consistency. It is a testament to the country's pursuit of sustainable development and infrastructural improvement.