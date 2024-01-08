en English
Agriculture

Nigeria’s Dry Season Farming Initiative: A Call for Swift Implementation

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST
Nigeria’s Dry Season Farming Initiative: A Call for Swift Implementation

On the fertile lands of North Central Nigeria, a call reverberates, urging President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to accelerate the implementation of the dry season farming initiative. An appeal made by the House of Representatives member, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed Saaba, during an empowerment and palliatives distribution event in Shonga Town, Kwara State.

Urgency on the Horizon

As the sun rises over the region, Hon. Saaba stresses the need for swift execution. The initiative will enable farmers to gain access to farming inputs and catalyze food production. An increase in yield has a dual benefit; it not only ensures food security but also contributes to easing insecurity in the region.

Strategic Positioning for Farming

North Central states, graced by the River Niger and blessed with fertile soils, hold immense potential for crops like maize, rice, and cassava. The dry season farming initiative, already in progress in the North West, is part of the 2023 appropriation. Its introduction in North Central is seen as a strategic move, engaging farmers and youths in large-scale agricultural activities, thus diverting their attention from potential involvement in insecurity issues.

Additional Aid for Farming

The program comes with a silver lining – a conditional cash transfer provided as additional support to facilitate farming. A gesture that resonates with the beneficiaries, who represent diverse backgrounds. During the event, Hon. Saaba also commended President Tinubu for providing food items to National Assembly members for distribution to their constituents. This move is to cushion the impact of subsidy removal.

In a display of empathy and a bid to ease hardship, Hon. Saaba distributed food items, working tools, cash grants, and other assistance to over two hundred people. He urged other affluent individuals to extend their helping hands to those in need and encouraged beneficiaries to utilize the items for their intended purposes.

The beneficiaries, grateful for the support, echoed calls for more assistance from the government and affluent individuals, painting a picture of hope and anticipation for the swift implementation of the dry season farming initiative.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

